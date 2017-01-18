English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Smackdown Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 17

By Raja

Tennessee, Jan 18: WWE Smackdown Live ended with a shocker, last night. La Luchadora once again interrupted the women's title match and cost Becky Lynch the title opportunity.

Later, we learned that it was none other than the returning Mickie James under the mystery mask. Mickie and Bliss were seen celebrating together to conclude the show.

Mickie James (left) and Alexa Bliss (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Mickie James (left) and Alexa Bliss (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)

After Smackdown was finished, these two were all smiling. It looked like Mickie was given the task of letting Bliss win the title and she will continue to be in her corner from now on.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch was not only disappointed but also seen frustrated in the Fallout show. She said she was disgusted with the pathetic display by the reigning Smackdown women's champion. We can't wait what WWE has in store for next week among them.

On the 205 Live show, we got to see a huge “I forfeit match" between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. The extraordinary gentleman picked up the win with the cross face chicken wing locked in.

Cedric Alexander was defeated by Drew Gulak in a match up. We further knew that Tajiri has been suffering from a knee injury and will be out for several months.

The Talking Smack show was hosted by Renee and Shane O Mac where we got to know that Jerry Lawler will calling down the actions from the Royal Rumble match.

Baron Corbin made some bold statement for the Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt also had some words about next week when Randy Orton goes one-on-one against Luke Harper before the show ended.

Here are the twitter reactions from last night's show:

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Virat or MS? Who's a better runner!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 13:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2017

Latest Videos

+ More