WWE Smackdown Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 17

After Smackdown was finished, these two were all smiling. It looked like Mickie was given the task of letting Bliss win the title and she will continue to be in her corner from now on.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch was not only disappointed but also seen frustrated in the Fallout show. She said she was disgusted with the pathetic display by the reigning Smackdown women's champion. We can't wait what WWE has in store for next week among them.

On the 205 Live show, we got to see a huge “I forfeit match" between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. The extraordinary gentleman picked up the win with the cross face chicken wing locked in.

Cedric Alexander was defeated by Drew Gulak in a match up. We further knew that Tajiri has been suffering from a knee injury and will be out for several months.

The Talking Smack show was hosted by Renee and Shane O Mac where we got to know that Jerry Lawler will calling down the actions from the Royal Rumble match.

Baron Corbin made some bold statement for the Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt also had some words about next week when Randy Orton goes one-on-one against Luke Harper before the show ended.

Here are the twitter reactions from last night's show:

Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

Really happy that my former broadcast partner will call the #RoyalRumble match! Welcome back King! 👊 https://t.co/HCSdd1gFR3 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 18, 2017

Happy I got to throw all of Nikki's merchandise in the garbage tonight. Meant every word I said! AND where is my merch???? #SDLive 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Xr2DlH5CAN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 18, 2017

What is this Cena, some sort of an instigator? pic.twitter.com/ObMVq9Ujpq — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 18, 2017

ITS ME BECKY! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG BECKY! Mickie James was the lady under the mask the entire time! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Ypuz9r9Qt8 — The Wrestling Wrealm (@WrestlingWrealm) January 18, 2017