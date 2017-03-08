English
WWE Smackdown fallout and twitter reactions: March 8

By Staff

Indiana, March 8: WWE Smackdown ended last night ending all the confusions regarding the WWE championship.

Randy Orton emerged victorious to set up the main event of Wrestlemania. He will challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship.

The Miz (left) and Maryse (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
On the contrary, after putting up spectacular performances, week after week, AJ Styles was robbed from the main event spot after Randy Orton pinned him with an RKO.

The Phenomenal One has not taken the loss, lightly and blamed it all on Shane McMahon after the main show went off the air.

Check out the given footage where AJ was frustrated as hell and went on to attack Shane McMahon at the backstage area.

The incident took place at the gorilla position where Shane was defended by Michael Hayes and Road Dogg.

Apart from the main event, it was also confirmed on the show that Alexa Bliss has to defend her championship against every single member of Smackdown women's roster.

On the fallout show, Mickie James gave an interview stating that how she put the women's division on notice.

On 205 Live, Austin Aries had joined the 205 Live roster, officially and defeated Tony Nese in his debut match. Kendrick tried to teach another lesson to Akira Tozawa.

The Miz and Maryse verbally attacked Cena and Nikki Bella on the Talking Smack show. Plus, Apollo Crews officially entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Here are the twitter reactions from Smackdown:

England won by 6 wickets
Story first published: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 12:50 [IST]
