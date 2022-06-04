WWE Smackdown: Hell in a Cell No Holds Barred, Title Match and big return announced

Madcap then returned with brand new theme music and gimmick for the show that took place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was quick to challenge his friend-turned-foe to a matchup which was declined.

But WWE Official Adam Pearce forced Corbin to compete in the match right there which ended via disqualification after Madcap used a steel chair. He intended to do more damage with it to Corbin after the match but more officials ran into the ring to make the save.





Afterward, Pearce announced in a backstage segment that Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match will go down at this Sunday’s Hell In A Cell 2022 premium live event. Thereby the updated card for the show scheduled from the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Illinois stands as follows,



Raw Women’s Championship Match



Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)



Hell In A Cell Match



Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins



United States Championship Match



Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)



AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest)



Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP



Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens



No Holds Barred Match



Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin





In more news from this week’s Smackdown, Natalya Neidhart defeated Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Via help from her tag team partner, Baszler, Nattie pinned Shotzi to get a shot at the title held by Ronda Rousey. Speculations were that Rousey vs. Natalya will be announced for Hell in a Cell 2022 but it’s likely that the match has been pushed back.





Speaking of a title match, former NXT Superstar WALTER, now known as Gunther will compete in his first title match, next week on Smackdown when he challenges Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.Also announced for next week, Raw Superstar Lacey Evans will find her way back to the blue brand after spending a couple of weeks on the Raw brand. Since her return following Wrestlemania 38, this marks the third time that WWE will change the roster for her.