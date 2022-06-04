WWE Smackdown: Hell in a Cell No Holds Barred, Title Match and big return announced

Bengaluru,
June
4:
Madcap
Moss’s
return
with
a
changed
gimmick
resulted
in
the
set-up
for
a
big
match
at
Hell
in
a
Cell
2022.
He
will
take
on
his
former
buddy
Happy
Corbin
in
a
No
Holds
Barred
Match,
tomorrow
night.
Corbin appeared in a promo session and announced that he is willing to give Madcap another chance if he got on his knees and begged for his job back.
Madcap then returned with brand new theme music and gimmick for the show that took place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was quick to challenge his friend-turned-foe to a matchup which was declined.
But
WWE
Official
Adam
Pearce
forced
Corbin
to
compete
in
the
match
right
there
which
ended
via
disqualification
after
Madcap
used
a
steel
chair.
He
intended
to
do
more
damage
with
it
to
Corbin
after
the
match
but
more
officials
ran
into
the
ring
to
make
the
save.
That's @WWERomanReigns music! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LgYLvf8G2W— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
Afterward,
Pearce
announced
in
a
backstage
segment
that
Happy
Corbin
vs.
Madcap
Moss
in
a
No
Holds
Barred
match
will
go
down
at
this
Sunday’s
Hell
In
A
Cell
2022
premium
live
event.
Thereby
the
updated
card
for
the
show
scheduled
from
the
All-State
Arena
in
Rosemont,
Illinois
stands
as
follows,
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Hell In A Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
United States Championship Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest)
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
No Holds Barred Match
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
👀@RondaRousey @NatbyNature #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1sRW10lLGv— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
Via
help
from
her
tag
team
partner,
Baszler,
Nattie
pinned
Shotzi
to
get
a
shot
at
the
title
held
by
Ronda
Rousey.
Speculations
were
that
Rousey
vs.
Natalya
will
be
announced
for
Hell
in
a
Cell
2022
but
it’s
likely
that
the
match
has
been
pushed
back.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@KingRicochet defends the #ICTitle against @Gunther_AUT! pic.twitter.com/eEPc48bQGQ— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
.@LaceyEvansWWE returns to #SmackDown NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/GruZJdd084— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
