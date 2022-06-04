English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Smackdown: Hell in a Cell No Holds Barred, Title Match and big return announced

By
New match announced for Hell in a Cell 2022 (image courtesy WWE)
New match announced for Hell in a Cell 2022 (image courtesy WWE)

Bengaluru, June 4: Madcap Moss’s return with a changed gimmick resulted in the set-up for a big match at Hell in a Cell 2022. He will take on his former buddy Happy Corbin in a No Holds Barred Match, tomorrow night.

Corbin appeared in a promo session and announced that he is willing to give Madcap another chance if he got on his knees and begged for his job back.

Madcap then returned with brand new theme music and gimmick for the show that took place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was quick to challenge his friend-turned-foe to a matchup which was declined.

But WWE Official Adam Pearce forced Corbin to compete in the match right there which ended via disqualification after Madcap used a steel chair. He intended to do more damage with it to Corbin after the match but more officials ran into the ring to make the save.

Afterward, Pearce announced in a backstage segment that Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match will go down at this Sunday’s Hell In A Cell 2022 premium live event. Thereby the updated card for the show scheduled from the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Illinois stands as follows,

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Hell In A Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin



In more news from this week’s Smackdown, Natalya Neidhart defeated Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Via help from her tag team partner, Baszler, Nattie pinned Shotzi to get a shot at the title held by Ronda Rousey. Speculations were that Rousey vs. Natalya will be announced for Hell in a Cell 2022 but it’s likely that the match has been pushed back.



Speaking of a title match, former NXT Superstar WALTER, now known as Gunther will compete in his first title match, next week on Smackdown when he challenges Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.



Also announced for next week, Raw Superstar Lacey Evans will find her way back to the blue brand after spending a couple of weeks on the Raw brand. Since her return following Wrestlemania 38, this marks the third time that WWE will change the roster for her.
Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments