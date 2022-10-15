WWE Smackdown: Legendary superstar returns to win championship opportunity

lekhaka-Arindam pal

In a surprising turn of events, legendary WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has not only become a Smackdown roster member, but also the new Number-One contender to GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship.



On this week's Smackdown from New Orleans, Louisiana, Mysterio was seen talking to current WWE head honcho Triple H in the backstage area on how he’s been experiencing the 'Breaking Point’ of his career.



This comes after he was once again physically attacked by his son Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day the post-Extreme Rules episode of Monday Night Raw. Rey simply wanted to quit WWE to avoid any further confrontation with Dominik.



Triple H then calmed down the Master of 619 and barred him from taking any hurried decision about his career.



"I can't imagine what you're going through, Rey, but there's got to be another way here," Triple H said. "Common, let's just talk."



Moments later, it was announced that Rey had "struck a deal with Triple H" and that he's been officially moved to the Smackdown roster from Raw.





Na Na Na Na… Na Na Na Na… Hey Hey Hey… GOODBYE! 👋🏼😘 https://t.co/60opKMFczT — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 15, 2022

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Don't Miss

The high-flyer was also announced as the last-minute replacement for injured Karrion Kross in a Fatal-4-Way Match to determine the next challenger to GUNTHER's title. Kross was attacked by Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of Smackdown to pick up a storyline injury.In the main event of Smackdown, Rey Mysterio went on to win the Fatal-4-Way also featuring Sheamus, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa to become the new Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.Capitalizing on the outside brawl between The Brawling Brutes and The Usos, Rey nailed a 619 before leaping off the top rope with an Eddie Guerrero Frogsplash to seal the victory. GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio title match is yet to be officially announced.Rey was a mainstay name on Smackdown during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era and even in the PG Era. After the trade happened, even WWE's official Twitter account also posted a "Welcome back home to #smackdown", addressing his return to Friday nights.In the meantime, Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley seemed overwhelmed about “The Biggest Little Man in WWE history” moving to the blue brand. She posted a "Na Na Na Na... Na Na Na Na... Hey Hey Hey... GOODBYE!" message on Twitter.Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, and Ripley have been involved in a feud with Rey and WWE Hall of Famer Edge over the past several weeks. Now, the group has moved on to their next program featuring AJ Styles and The Good Brothers – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.