WWE Smackdown: Legendary superstar returns to win championship opportunity

In
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
legendary
WWE
Superstar
Rey
Mysterio
has
not
only
become
a
Smackdown
roster
member,
but
also
the
new
Number-One
contender
to
GUNTHER's
Intercontinental
Championship.
On this week's Smackdown from New Orleans, Louisiana, Mysterio was seen talking to current WWE head honcho Triple H in the backstage area on how he’s been experiencing the 'Breaking Point’ of his career.
This comes after he was once again physically attacked by his son Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day the post-Extreme Rules episode of Monday Night Raw. Rey simply wanted to quit WWE to avoid any further confrontation with Dominik.
Triple H then calmed down the Master of 619 and barred him from taking any hurried decision about his career.
"I can't imagine what you're going through, Rey, but there's got to be another way here," Triple H said. "Common, let's just talk."
Moments later, it was announced that Rey had "struck a deal with Triple H" and that he's been officially moved to the Smackdown roster from Raw.
Welcome back home to #SmackDown, @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/EjQq3FIIq2— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2022
Welcome back to #SmackDown! 🔥@reymysterio pic.twitter.com/bZ7FaTtUdK— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 15, 2022
Na Na Na Na… Na Na Na Na… Hey Hey Hey… GOODBYE! 👋🏼😘 https://t.co/60opKMFczT— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 15, 2022
