WWE Smackdown Live fallout and twitter reactions: February 14

However, a battle royal was declared for next week's show where we will find out the next in line who will challenge the Eater of the World for his title in due course.

AJ Styles was the first big name to get into the elimination match as announced by Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan.

Furthermore, we will be having a big Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya after the backstage brawling is continuing, every week. This might turn out to be the main event of the night, as well.

Rich Swann returned to action on 205 Live defeating Noam Dar. In the main event of the show, Neville defeated TJ Perkins via submission.

After the match, Jack Gallagher appeared on the ramp and started fighting with the King of the Cruiserweights. He stood tall with the title after putting Neville down.

The Talking Smack show took place with the guests, Apollo Crews, Alexa Bliss and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal one was happy to get yet another chance to the WWE title whereas Bliss went on a rant against Naomi for stealing her title.

"Why would I let myself burn out when I know I'm the future of @WWE?" @AlexaBliss_WWE is VERY confident on #TalkingSmack on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/PVgDPTPLFg — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

Here are the twitter reactions from Smackdown:

Nothing will steal my GLOW an injury has never stopped me before and it won't now #wweanaheim your #glowchamp pic.twitter.com/BFB2uVoTNp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2017

"As long as you are the MASTER and I am THE SERVANT, I REFUSE to face you at @WrestleMania!" - @RandyOrton to @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/N2bkQ6I7la — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

@WWE @WrestleMania I was fully expecting a RKO OUTTA NOWHERE... But I suppose since I was expecting it, it would not have been outta nowhere — Craig Chaney Sr. (@2chainyz) February 15, 2017

I'll be FEARLESS & ready for #SDLive next week for a Falls Count Anywhere Match! I'll show u @NatbyNature why they call me Fearless Nikki! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 15, 2017

OneIndia News