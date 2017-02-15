English
WWE Smackdown Live fallout and twitter reactions: February 14

By Raja

California, Feb 15: Last night's Smackdown has seen a weird ending where the Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton refused to compete in the WWE title match at Wrestlemania.

It never happened in the history of the company, before. Although, it just might be a storyline process and it might be just a matter of time before a brawl breaks out between these two.

Nikki Bella Vs Natalya (Image courtesy:WWE Twitter)
Nikki Bella Vs Natalya (Image courtesy:WWE Twitter)

However, a battle royal was declared for next week's show where we will find out the next in line who will challenge the Eater of the World for his title in due course.

AJ Styles was the first big name to get into the elimination match as announced by Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan.

Furthermore, we will be having a big Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya after the backstage brawling is continuing, every week. This might turn out to be the main event of the night, as well.

Rich Swann returned to action on 205 Live defeating Noam Dar. In the main event of the show, Neville defeated TJ Perkins via submission.

After the match, Jack Gallagher appeared on the ramp and started fighting with the King of the Cruiserweights. He stood tall with the title after putting Neville down.

The Talking Smack show took place with the guests, Apollo Crews, Alexa Bliss and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal one was happy to get yet another chance to the WWE title whereas Bliss went on a rant against Naomi for stealing her title.

Here are the twitter reactions from Smackdown:

OneIndia News

Story first published: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 13:01 [IST]
