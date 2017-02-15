WWE Smackdown Live fallout and twitter reactions: February 14

California, Feb 15: Last night's Smackdown has seen a weird ending where the Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton refused to compete in the WWE title match at Wrestlemania.
It never happened in the history of the company, before. Although, it just might be a storyline process and it might be just a matter of time before a brawl breaks out between these two.
However, a battle royal was declared for next week's show where we will find out the next in line who will challenge the Eater of the World for his title in due course.
AJ Styles was the first big name to get into the elimination match as announced by Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan.
BREAKING: @WWEDanielBryan announces a #1Contender #BattleRoyal NEXT WEEK on #SDLive to replace @RandyOrton, who refuses to face Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/f9WCD4D6Tz— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
Furthermore, we will be having a big Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya after the backstage brawling is continuing, every week. This might turn out to be the main event of the night, as well.
NEXT WEEK: Nikki @BellaTwins vs. @NatByNature compete in a #FallsCountAnywhere Match LIVE on #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/G0Xa7PP5zX— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
Rich Swann returned to action on 205 Live defeating Noam Dar. In the main event of the show, Neville defeated TJ Perkins via submission.
After the match, Jack Gallagher appeared on the ramp and started fighting with the King of the Cruiserweights. He stood tall with the title after putting Neville down.
The Talking Smack show took place with the guests, Apollo Crews, Alexa Bliss and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal one was happy to get yet another chance to the WWE title whereas Bliss went on a rant against Naomi for stealing her title.
.@AJStylesOrg is STILL waiting for his one-on-one rematch for the #WWEChampionship...#TalkingSmack @WWEDanielBryan @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/VlQCk7CDBG— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
"Why would I let myself burn out when I know I'm the future of @WWE?" @AlexaBliss_WWE is VERY confident on #TalkingSmack on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/PVgDPTPLFg— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
Here are the twitter reactions from Smackdown:
BREAKING: @WWEDanielBryan announces a #1Contender #BattleRoyal NEXT WEEK on #SDLive to replace @RandyOrton, who refuses to face Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/f9WCD4D6Tz— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
@WWE kidding me @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/XrKxCba68l— н▲zℓ▲иη (@Hazlanjiaoooo) February 15, 2017
Nothing will steal my GLOW an injury has never stopped me before and it won't now #wweanaheim your #glowchamp pic.twitter.com/BFB2uVoTNp— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2017
We use to be buds @TheDeanAmbrose but sorry I'm all about @CarmellaWWE now #NotSorry https://t.co/x6wWCF0x8u— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 15, 2017
"As long as you are the MASTER and I am THE SERVANT, I REFUSE to face you at @WrestleMania!" - @RandyOrton to @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/N2bkQ6I7la— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
@WWE @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yiT5d8cStC— Joe Schiavi (@ScoundrelPrez) February 15, 2017
@WWE @WrestleMania I was fully expecting a RKO OUTTA NOWHERE... But I suppose since I was expecting it, it would not have been outta nowhere— Craig Chaney Sr. (@2chainyz) February 15, 2017
@WWE @JohnCena @USA_Network cena looks stupid🤣 pic.twitter.com/snkmAVhy4C— master-mind (@AJ_Styles11) February 15, 2017
I'll be FEARLESS & ready for #SDLive next week for a Falls Count Anywhere Match! I'll show u @NatbyNature why they call me Fearless Nikki!— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 15, 2017
Good night! Happy #valentinesday2017 from #Carmellsworth #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zrge3SWUtn— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 15, 2017
OneIndia News
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.