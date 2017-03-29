WWE Smackdown Live fallout and Twitter reaction: March 28, 2017

On the other hand, the Smackdown women's championship match is now being advertised as a six-pack challenge to take place at Wrestlemania with Naomi included into it.

It was also announced on WWE.com that the match would be a part of the kick-off show on Sunday. The champion Alexa Bliss was irate on the fallout show after knowing Naomi's inclusion into the contest.

Plus, 30 names for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal were also confirmed as reported by wrestlingINC.com. These are the names that will participate in it:

Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O'Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.

Mojo Rawley cut a promo on how he plans to win the battle royal after Smackdown was over.

OneIndia News