WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 2, 2019

Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston to make WWE title match official with contract signing

After everything he's been through to get here, Kofi Kingston made it known on social media that he wanted his WWE Championship opportunity against "The New" Daniel Bryan to be official. So, his wish has come true.

WWE has announced that the champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will sign the contract for their title match at Wrestlemania 35 tonight on the blue brand. With Kofi currently with all the momentum, the irate Bryan will surely look to gain some of his own just six days ahead of the fight.

Will this just a contract signing? Or will Bryan bring company to gain momentum?

How will Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch hit back after their arrest?

The stakes for the historic main event of Wrestlemania 35 got higher than ever, with the Triple Threat Match turning in to a Winner Takes All showdown for both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships.

The bad blood between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey grew to an extreme high last night and the trio were separated by security and local police. However, the police nor the hand-cuffs could stop the three from laying into each other.

All three women were released later on their own recognizance. How will this incident affect them with The Showcase of The Immortals just six days away?

AJ Styles and Randy Orton to appear on The Kevin Owens Show

After a short feud, it was confirmed that the pair will clash at the Grandest Stage Of Them All on April 7. But tonight AJ Styles and Randy Orton will meet face-to-face one last time on The Kevin Owens Show. Will they have calm conversation or will a brawl break?

Kevin Owens is known to stir things up between his guests on his always-provocative talk show. So, it's very possible that The Phenomenal One and The Viper will get some final digs in before their battle on The Show of Shows. Will this lead to an added stipulation? A special guest referee or a change in match type? Tune in to Smackdown to find out.

Old foes to rekindle classic rivalry

Both Rey Mysterio and Andrade will look to gain momentum ahead of Wrestlemania. So this matchup which adds another chapter to their incredible rivalry will just be the best platform for the duo to build confidence ahead of their respective involvement on Sunday.

The pair have awestruck the WWE Universe every time they met on the blue brand, and both will surely be aiming to do the same yet again as The Show of Shows approaches. At Wrestlemania, Mysterio will collide with United States Champion Samoa Joe, while Andrade will be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Who will win this fight to gain momentum? Or will Joe or anybody else have a role to play in this fight?

Is The Miz prepared for Falls Count Anywhere?

Last week on Smackdown, The Miz demanded for a Falls Count Anywhere Match with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania and got his wish. However, Shane came with an army of security guards and Superstars to stop his former tag team partner from attacking him.

The A-Lister overcame the odds and fought off SAnitY, Shelton Benjamin and Primo, but McMahon escaped the scene before Miz could get his hands on him.

Will Shane arrive with backup once again? Will The Miz get his hands on Shane before Wrestlemania? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Battle Royals and rest of the roster

This Sunday, there will be two Battle Royals contested, from the men's and women's division. On Raw they had a preview for the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal with all team Red's participants battling it out. So, there is every chance team Blue could also have a preview of what's to come in the Women's Wrestlemania battle royal.

In the men's battle royal, the likes of Ali, the Hardy Boyz, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin, Ottis and Tucker will represent Team Blue. Meanwhile, the likes of Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Zelina Vega will be be part of the women's battle royal.

The only ones left out of the Wrestlemania card from Smackdown are the tag team champions and their potential challengers. So, there is every chance, we could see a tag team championship match at Wrestlemania featuring the Usos and the Bar. Or they could simply be defended tonight like how Raw squeezed in a title match which doesn't feature this Sunday.