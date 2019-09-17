WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 17, 2019

The gimmick-based event will take place in just three weeks time meaning the storylines from the blue brand will have to soon kick-off.

The WWE Champion had yet another successful defense at Clash of Champions and it was special because this is his first pinfall win against The Viper. He will compete in a huge six-man tag team match, tonight.

Meanwhile, the women's champion may have to deal with The Queen's challenge for some more weeks. Plus, Roman Reigns will have to regroup from the devastating loss suffered at the bygone event when Smackdown takes place tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE SmackDown Live in India on Wednesday (September 18) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Kofi Kingston was victorious at Clash of Champions as he cut down the head of the slithering Viper. For the first time in his career, he was able to defeat Randy Orton in a one-on-one contest and it will stay as a big accolade in his resume as its a decade-long redemption.

Moving forward, Kingston may have a new championship opponent at Hell in a Cell. However, the previous advertisements hint that the ongoing feud may be stretched until the October 6th PPV.

In that case, we will get another contest between Kofi and Orton inside Hell in a Cell. As for tonight on Smackdwon, Kofi teams up with Woods and Big E to take on Orton and The Revival in a six-man tag team match.

EXCLUSIVE: @TrueKofi is still your #WWEChampion, and he's g̶e̶t̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ staying ready for whoever his next challenger may be! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/7e3SQVFCMh — WWE (@WWE) 16 September 2019

The uncertainty of a fresh feud remains in the Women’s Championship picture. Bayley successfully defended her title but in a cheap way by sending Charlotte Flair into the exposed turnbuckle and thereby won the match without much competition.

We doubt if this would mark the end of the rivalry between the two members of WWE's Four-Horsewomen. And if it hasn't, they will collide again at Hell in a Cell. Or else, we will see which new opponent WWE chooses for the newly turned heel champion soon.

The Intercontinental title match at Clash Of Champions ended in of the title-holder's favour as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz after continuous distractions from Sami Zayn. Zayn has been super annoying recently and that leads us to speculate that Zayn and Miz will now start a feud on Smackdown. We will also get updates whether The Miz will stay in the mid-card title picture, for now.

After winning the King of the Ring final on Monday Night Raw, King Corbin will throw a celebration on Smackdown Live, as confirmed by WWE.com,

“All hail King Corbin! Baron Corbin remained confident throughout the King of the Ring tournament, foreshadowing his eventual reign by donning the crown after winning each of his matchups. On SmackDown LIVE, it becomes official, as the coronation of Baron Corbin takes place following his defeat of the underdog challenger Chad Gable. Will Corbin begin his rule with a modest celebration, or will The Lone Wolf deliver the pomp and circumstance fit for true royalty?”

We will be in the presence of royalty tomorrow night.



The Coronation of King @BaronCorbinWWE is set for #SDLive! https://t.co/zQ08O9kVAh — WWE (@WWE) 17 September 2019

Twists and turns just can't stop in the ongoing storyline featuring Roman Reigns. He went through a brutal matchup against Rowan at Clash Of Champions which ended in a surprising fashion. Luke Harper returned to WWE after more than a year to reunite with his brother-in-arms, Rowan. His sudden attack allowed Rowan to win the match against Reigns.

Now the question remains whether Harper will repent for the life-threatening attacks that Roman Reigns suffered a few days ago. How will Reigns be able to regroup when these two behemoths double-team against him. Plus, where is the former mentor of Rowan, Daniel Bryan? Why did he suddenly vanish from the scene? A lot of questions are unanswered at this point which makes tonight's SmackDown a must-see show.