WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 10, 2018

Plus, two huge championship matches are expected to take place on the night, as per local advertisements of Smackdown Live hosted by the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The live telecast of the show in India is available via Sony Ten 1 on Wednesday (April 11) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat telecast will be aired on the same network at 5 PM and 10 PM later in the day.

The focal point of the show would definitely be the unexpected heel-turn of Shinsuke Nakamura during his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. This is a good ploy by the officials as it would revamp Nakamura’s on-screen character to a big extent. Plus, new rivalries can be generated by virtue of this. For now, the feud between AJ Styles and Nakamura might continue and set up a match between the two, tonight.

Another title match that might take place is Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella as per the promo of the venue. The predictable scenario suggests that Miss Money in the Bank will try to cash-in her briefcase officially on the show and considering this would be a surprise on the post-Wrestlemania episode of Smackdown Live. It is not likely that a new champion would be crowned on the show.

Now that Daniel Bryan has returned to in-ring competition, he most probably would no longer be staying on Smackdown Live as a general manager. So, the storyline where a new GM gets announced should begin on tonight’s episode. Shane McMahon is not confirmed for tonight’s episode. Hence, Daniel Bryan will inform this by himself on the show.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would no longer be a part of the Smackdown roster, from now onwards. According to the stipulations, they have been fired from the blue brand. So, they might have to wait to get onboard on WWE Raw until the Superstar Shakeup returns.

We will see some new champions tonight as well. Jinder Mahal won the US title and he owes Randy Orton a rematch which would rekindle a feud. Furthermore, the Bludgeon Brothers would continue dominating the tag team division with the titles now in their hand which they won at Wrestlemania. Plus, there will be a series of debuts from NXT on the blue brand roster like we saw on Raw.