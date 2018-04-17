WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 17, 2018

Plus, the rivalry between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is also expected to continue on tonight’s episode as we head towards the Backlash PPV. This edition is hosted at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 network on Wednesday (April 18) from 5.30 AM onwards, while later in the day, the repeat will be aired on the same network at 5 PM and 10 PM.

The main focus on this week’s Smackdown Live will be how many stars they can acquire from the flagship show. Paige was announced as the new General Manager of the brand last week and it will be interesting to see if she is able to do her job. Seth Rollins is the prime name who is first in-line to be traded to the blue brand as the Intercontinental Champion.

Plus, Finn Balor along with his 'Club’ buddies is also expected to make the move. From the tag team division, The Bar is being speculated to get drafted on Smackdown. In the women's division, Bayley is the first name rumoured to join the blue brand, while Asuka is almost confirmed to be traded after her streak was ended at Wrestlemania.

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura reached new heights after the latter one turned into a heel. During the past couple of altercations, the challenger has got the upper hand hitting low-blows to the champion. So, he should be ready when AJ fires hits back at him. This, in turn, will definitely set up a championship rematch at the Backlash PPV.

Also, the new era of Carmella has begun on Smackdown Live after she won the Women’s title, last week dethroning Charlotte. It will be interesting to see how she starts her reign on the Tuesday Night show. Charlotte Flair has been kept on the Smackdown division, which is why it is evident that the 'princess of Staten Island’ might have to continue the rivalry with The Queen.

The Smackdown tag team championship match was declared for Greatest Royal Rumble between The Usos and The Bludgeon Brothers. So, they will continue to build their rivalry to deliver a solid match on that night. Plus, The Miz will return to the blue brand of the company after a year. Daniel Bryan is still on the brand which indicates that a feud is in the making for him, already.