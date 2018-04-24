WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 24, 2018

The WWE Championship will be the prime focus of tonight’s episode, as always, while, the teased rivalries among the newly arrived superstars will also pick up. Plus, the Empress of Tomorrow will make her in-ring debut in Smackdown in a tag team contest at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast the show live in India on Wednesday (April 25) from 5.30 AM onwards and later in the day at 5 PM and 10 PM the show will be repeated via the same station.

After Shinsuke Nakamura's attacks on AJ Styles, it was evident that they will feature in a rematch. So, an official statement was posted that the Wrestlemania dream rematch will take place once again at Greatest Royal Rumble event. Nakamura already has the upper-hand against the champion after he hit low blows to the champion. Tonight, we will see whether AJ Styles can respond to Nakamura's cowardice of cheap shots.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on AJ Styles after he got a new rival in the form of Big Cass who returned to WWE as part of last week’s Superstar Shakeup and went right after the most popular babyface on Smackdown. We will see how the former GM retaliates against the attack he fell victim to during last week’s show. Plus, The Miz will also be waiting to recreate his feud against Bryan. Tonight, he will host The Miz TV with Bryan as his guest.

The Smackdown women’s roster has certainly shaken up over the last couple of weeks. Carmella became the new champion after she cashed in the Money in the Bank contract. She will have a face-off against Charlotte Flair to announce their potential rematch.

Plus, staying in the women's division in Smackdown, The Iconic Duo arrived alongside the strongest force, Asuka. Tonight, the former undefeated woman will compete in her first match where she will be involved in a tag team match against the team of Billie and Peyton, as per WWE.com,

“One week after Asuka arrived on SmackDown LIVE as part of the Superstar Shake-up, The Empress of Tomorrow will make her official in-ring debut as a member of the blue brand when she teams up with Becky Lynch to battle The IIconics. Asuka's stunning SmackDown arrival came this past Tuesday when she saved Becky and Charlotte Flair from a three-on-two beatdown at the hands of SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics.”

In the men's tag team division, The Bludgeon Brothers will continue their dominance against the former champions, The Usos. Jimmy Uso is slated to face Rowan, this week. It will be interesting to see whether Naomi runs out to save her husband again. Also, the United States Championship rivalry will see a new angle between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. The latter one is an automatic number one contender for the title.