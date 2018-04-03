WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 3, 2018

Plus, the Smackdown women’s champion is set to return from an injury to ensure her status for the PPV. Also, a final segment will be hosted for the dream match for the WWE Championship and more on Smackdown Live hosted by the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The live telecast will be available in India via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (April 4) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day on the same network at 5 and 10 PM.

The main curiosity heading to the show would be Shane McMahon's status at Wrestlemania. For a couple of weeks now, we were in doubts whether he could compete in the sanctioned match or not. According to the previous updates from WWE.com, he is still suffering from a viral infection which required surgery to be healed.



However, since the match also featuring Daniel Bryan has been officially announced, it is likely that he will be cleared for in-ring competition. Hence, we certainly expect a final confrontation between the opponents of Wrestlemania showdown. Even the recently fired, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to appear on the show to make a final statement.

For the past few weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a roll heading into the WWE title match. On the other hand, AJ Styles might have gone absolutely soft due to an injury. He was sidelined from physical activity as a precautionary step. Tonight, he returns to action and is set to team up with his Wrestlemania opponent in a match against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Also, Charlotte Flair would come back on Smackdown Live after the injury news regarding her scared us in a big way. Tonight, she would give an update on her injury. The championship match at Wrestlemania is said to be completely safe, at this moment. This is why her opponent, Asuka is also expected to be present on the show. Tonight, the matchup from last week between Charlotte and Natalya has been reinstated for the show.

Also, we will see who stands tall to gain momentum in the other title scenarios, the United States, and the tag team title pictures. Jinder Mahal is scheduled for a match against Rusev before Wrestlemania showdown. The Usos and the New Day could not overcome the resistance provided by the Bludgeon Brothers, till now. But, tonight, it’s evident they will make a bold statement to Harper and Rowan that a title retention is evident.