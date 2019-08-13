WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: August 13, 2019

Eyeing the same, we are likely to hear the response from The Viper, Randy Orton who suffered an assault at the hands of the champion at Summerslam. One of the main events of the show has also been disclosed as Roman Reigns returns to action on TV against a former Cruiserweight Champion. Plus, the women’s champion Bayley, Kevin Owens will be looking forward to their next challenges when Smackdown airs tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The WWE Championship rivalry will be the focal point of Smackdown after what we have witnessed at Summerslam. Kofi Kingston did retain his championship but in an unprecedented manner that did not go well with his stature. He ambushed the challenger with Kendo Stick shots. But the champion has every right to get his hands since Randy Orton tried to mess with his family.

EXCLUSIVE: @TrueKofi is willing to take things to another level after @RandyOrton crossed the line at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/W1iDN3JVCQ — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 12, 2019

This forced Kofi to disqualify himself as he pounced on Orton with a relentless attack. Those Kendo shots and a Trouble in Paradise must have sounded sweeter to Kofi who was irate due to the heel antics of Orton. With that being said, the rivalry between these two over the WWE Championship is not coming to an end, anytime soon. They will now be gearing up for a new match at Clash of Champions in September. The groundworks of this upcoming match should begin from Smackdown, tonight.

Not about holding anyone down, I’m all about seeing if people want to step up. Consider this me accepting your challenge. See you tomorrow night on #SDLive, Buddy. @WWE https://t.co/2N6ZSvySxw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 12, 2019

A first-time-ever match was confirmed for the show as Roman Reigns comes back to in-ring competition after giving Summerslam a miss. Last week, he has learned from Buddy Murphy that Rowan could have been the one to attack him for the past couple of weeks. To know this information, Reigns had to beat down Murphy around the locker room. This led the former Cruiserweight Champion to issue a challenge to the Big Dog which was readily accepted. Thereafter, WWE.com confirmed the matchup,

“Daniel Bryan’s massive peer attacked Murphy during the SummerSlam Kickoff, telling Murphy to keep his name out of his mouth. After a rough week, The Best Kept Secret did not lay low, instead of taking to Twitter to issue a challenge to Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was happy to accept. What will happen when Buddy Murphy makes his SmackDown LIVE in-ring debut against The Big Dog? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

In the women's division of Smackdown, Bayley retained the women's title defeating Ember Moon in a great matchup. There's no doubt about Moon's capability but she failed to earn support from the audience during the Summerslam. So we wonder whether this rivalry will continue for now. As of now, the update is that the Hugger will move on to his next opponent on Smackdown that will produce a match at Clash of Champions.

Kevin Owens picked up one of the biggest wins of his career at Summerslam defeating Shane McMahon and thereby saving his WWE career. This victory should wrap his feud with the younger McMahon, on the blue brand. Going forward, WWE must have some big plans around him which we should be finding out, tonight.

We should also receive news about the future of Intercontinental and Smackdown tag team champions which were undefended at the bygone PPV on this past Sunday night. Ali still has a match pending with the IC title-holder, Shinsuke Nakamura which should happen now that Summerslam is over. As for the tag champs, The New Day, they still do not have any opponents in-store for them which should be addressed on tonight.