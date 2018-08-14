WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: August 14, 2018

Multiple matchups have been made official for this week’s show ensuring the continuation of Smackdown’s good run. The episode will be hosted by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina.

Live streaming of the same will be available on Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. Repeats will be telecast on the same network at 12, 5 and 10 PM, tomorrow. (August 15)

AJ Styles is set to take on Samoa Joe at WWE Summerslam. A dream match is happening that might overshadow Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, number IV. But these two superstars have not seen eye to eye ever since the bout was confirmed.

We expect a final confrontation between the two veteran names that fans can’t wait to watch.

An interesting matchup was confirmed for Summerslam kick-off show on WWE.com. This is going to be a mixed tag team match where Rusev and Lana will team up against Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega.

Over the last few weeks, Aiden English has been the sole reason why the Bulgarian couple failed to pick up a single win. Misunderstanding reached the most extreme point among the Rusev Day members.

The final episode of #SDLive before #SummerSlam is going to be VOLATILE, and it goes down TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vjU33bwSy6 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2018

Aiden is up to make it up for Rusev and Lana. He has challenged Andrade in a match on this go-home episode of Summerslam. It is confirmed that the match is happening on tonight’s Smackdown Live. We wonder whether Rusev and Lana will try to interfere in this match and give the favour back to Aiden.

Jeff Hardy will return on this week’s Smackdown after digesting another vicious assault by Nakamura and Randy Orton, two weeks ago. He is not only out to retaliate against these two heels but also to get a 'piece back of his body’.

At Summerslam, the United States Championship will hang in the balance between Jeff and Nakamura. Question remains will Orton try to get inserted in this match. Otherwise, he will not have a match on the upcoming PPV night.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch got along quite well on last week’s Smackdown during a tag team match. But it will be every woman for herself on this Sunday night.

So we are likely to see a rift getting built between these two best of friends. Speculations suggest that Asuka might get added to the Summerslam title match. We will also find whether the match becomes a fatal-4-way or not.

The New Day was found celebrating last week as the show went off the air. They officially earned the rights to challenge for Smackdown tag team titles. But will they be laughing now that the Bludgeon Brothers are standing in front of them? Meanwhile, they will take on the SAnitY in a six-man tag team action on tonight.