WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: August 20, 2019

Then, Daniel Bryan will shed some lights on the ongoing issue with Roman Reigns revealing the name of the mystery attacker. He will also be competing in a match against a former Cruiserweight Champion.

Plus, the King of the Ring tournament will be in progress producing two more second-round entrants. All of these have been arranged to produce a loaded up show emanating from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the two speculated names who attacked Roman Reigns which could have been life-threatening. Online reports and updates from Buddy Murphy suggested the same for a long time which forces Bryan to speak up on this matter on tonight's Smackdown. He promised to reveal the name of the real attacker in a segment that sounds promising.

Meanwhile, he has an additional task in hand after pouncing on Buddy Murphy last week. The juggernaut likes to settle things inside the ring and a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns did not discourage him, certainly. So he challenged Bryan into a match this week that will see him in back to back big-time matches on Smackdown. Here's more from WWE.com confirming that Bryan vs. Murphy is happening,

"Last Tuesday night, Daniel Bryan & Rowan forced Buddy Murphy to admit he lied about seeing Rowan at the scene of the car accident that nearly maimed Roman Reigns. This Tuesday night, WWE’s Best Kept Secret will look to restore his name against “The New” Daniel Bryan on SmackDown LIVE.

Murphy proved he would not be one to back down when he challenged Bryan to this match over the weekend. Will Buddy be able to get a measure of retaliation after Bryan & Rowan recklessly brutalized him last week? Find out on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network."

Kofi Kingston suffered the wrath of The Viper, last week alongside his New Day buddies. RKOs followed everywhere and on everyone indicating that Randy Orton is determined to keep his hands on the WWE Championship and thereby dethroning Kingston. The similar scene repeated even on last night’s WWE Raw as Orton allied with The Revival.

This has already set up the groundworks for a Summerslam rematch for Clash of Champions between the two of them as we look forward to getting an official announcement when Smackdown Live airs, tonight.

Bayley had another successful championship defence at Summerslam against Ember Moon. But she was taken off TV on the very next episode of Smackdown Live that harmed her status of being a strong champion.

Now, she should immediately be inserted to the next title feud. Charlotte Flair is the automatic choice to become the next contender as she just had a monumental win against Trish Stratus. Plus, Clash of Champions will happen in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina which means she must be in a marquee matchup on the card.

King of the Ring tournament will be in progress on Smackdown as Kevin Owens gets his chance to seek retribution against WWE 24/7 Champion Elias. Plus, Apollo Crews will take on Andrade in a rematch. We pick Owens and Andrade as the respective winners who are top favorites to win the whole thing and go on to become the next King in the WWE.

Also, Shinsuke Nakamura and The New Day should receive their next challengers for the Intercontinental and tag team titles after sitting out of the storyline perspective for the past several weeks.