WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: August 21, 2018

Plus, the tag team championships will be hanging in the balance in a No Disqualification affair along with major fallouts from Summerslam and build-up for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Smackdown will be shown live in India via Sony Ten 1 network on Wednesday (August 22) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM via the same network.

Unlike WWE Raw, there were less title changes at Summerslam for the Smackdown brand. AJ Styles retained his championship by virtue of a disqualification. It is certain that the rivalry between him and Samoa Joe has just started and has a long way to go before it ends. The expectation is that the GM will sanction a rematch between the pair tonight for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

The only title that changed hands at Summerslam was the Smackdown women’s championship. Charlotte Flair won it from Carmella which automatically sets up a rematch. The Princess of Staten Island has a rematch clause in her contract and we believe she will waste little time to use this opportunity.

However, the focus would be entirely on Becky Lynch as she was frustrated after Charlotte stole the championship from her grasp. A guaranteed win for her turned out to be devastating loss courtesy of a Natural Selection. It led her to deliver an attack on The Queen at Summerslam. We will see whether she has turned into a heel officially to set up future matches against Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the US title feud between Nakamura and Jeff Hardy is finally over on Smackdown. But the Charismatic Enigma will now have to deal with The Viper face-to-face. Future bookings suggest a Hell in a Cell match is booked for the pair. But before that, tonight will mark their first match since Randy Orton’s return on Smackdown in July.

The New Day will continue their hunt for the tag titles after The Bludgeons disqualified the Summerslam encounter. We will witness a rematch for the title during this week’s episode. Smackdown GM announced a No Disqualification affair to ensure that we get a definite winner at the end of the contest.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz has certainly not ended at Summerslam as the latter one cheated his way to victory. The Miz seemed very happy after the PPV was over, but Bryan was fuming with anger. He promised his wife that he'll go after his nemesis on Smackdown. So we can expect a chaos to break out when the show airs tonight.