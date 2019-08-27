WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: August 27, 2019

The ongoing 'mystery attacker' angle will be the headliner of this week's Smackdown since WWE is yet to reveal the man behind those nasty actions. The WWE Championship storyline will also be in progress to set up a Summerslam rematch for the upcoming PPV event. Also, the last two matches of King of the Ring tournament's first round will be there when the show airs from the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

The initially thought simple storyline around Roman Reigns is becoming more complex as weeks are passing by. Daniel Bryan was the reported mastermind behind those life-threatening attacks with Rowan acting as his muscle. But the involvement of Buddy Murphy and a lookalike of Rowan created a riddle that’s tough to resolve.

Last week, Smackdown ended on a confusing note where Roman Reigns found it hard to believe that it was the Rowan lookalike who tried to hurt him. The former Smackdown tag team champions had nothing to do with it, as per their claiming. However, that's not the case as we know that WWE has already pitted them for a match at Clash of Champions. It is likely that the mystery finally comes to an end on tonight's show to make the PPV match official when Bryan and Reigns meet face to face for a confrontation segment.

A dangerous new alliance was formed in WWE where Randy Orton teamed up with The Revival. The faction has bulldozed through the New Day to hurt Xavier Woods, badly. Kofi Kingston was still able to fend off their combined resistance, last week and drop Orton with a Trouble in Paradise. But the rivalry will continue as this angle is just to set up the next WWE title match where Orton challenges Kofi, again.

Kevin Owens was robbed on Smackdown for the last couple of weeks at the hands of Shane McMahon and Elias. The extreme fast counts have forced Owens to get out of King of the Ring tournament who must be irate about the situation. So tonight, he will be out to seek retribution from the authority figure of the show alongside his sidekick, Elias.

Speaking of retribution brings us to another name who might be in the same mood after what transpired on last week's Smackdown. Charlotte Flair received a title shot at Clash of Champions against Bayley, as declared on an episode of Moment of Bliss. The challenger was goading about her accolades when the champion decided to drop her off the pedestal she was sitting. The Queen has not taken the matter in an easy way that makes us believe that she is coming after the champion to prove a point.

"I've got the people." @AliWWE reflects on his journey to the #KingOfTheRing Tournament and his match against @WWE_Murphy. pic.twitter.com/4wjLoUOSqq — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2019

Also, King of the Ring tournament will continue on Smackdown presenting the final two first-round matches. Buddy Murphy battles Ali in one of the two contests whereas Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin return to action facing off each other in a match. Murphy vs. Ali should be an instant classic as the two youngsters will tear the house down with incredible high-flying actions. In the second match, anyone can win between two former tag team champions since it'll not have a bigger impact. We pick Murphy and Gable as the winners from their respective matches as this will give the young superstars some momentums in their career.