WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: August 7, 2018

Sony Ten 1 Network will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (August 8) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM via the same network.

We can't wait to see the first-ever AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe bout at Summerslam. But the buildup needs to be better to add hype to the contest. AJ missed last week's edition and this allowed Samoa Joe to throw some insults about his family. Tonight, we expect AJ Styles to respond to those insults.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has stolen the thunder of Becky Lynch after her return to Smackdown. The Irish-lady is very unhappy that the Summerslam championship match has now become a triple threat. This will definitely start a rift between the two best friends. It could actually benefit the champion who will jump at the chance to break their relationship.

We are the future & the future is.... IICONIC! 😇 @MsCharlotteWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE are literally pathetic 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RERSuJdDM — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 4, 2018

Tonight, Charlotte and Becky Lynch's friendship will be put to test in a tag team match with just 13 days away from the championship match. The IIconics challenged the pair and it was accepted on social media which made the match official for tonight's Smackdown.

Charlotte and Becky will feature in the tag team match against the IIconics for the first time ever. We can expect Carmella to interfere and cause trouble to her Summerslam opponent during the match.

The finale of the Smackdown tag team tournament will take place on tonight's show. We expect to witness a solid matchup between these two former champion teams, (courtesy WWE.com)

“On SmackDown LIVE, Cesaro & Sheamus will battle The New Day for the opportunity to take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. Will The Bar rise to a title opportunity at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Or will The New Day be bringing The Power of Positivity into the titleholders’ very dark world?”

Although The Bar is on a roll, lately, we pick The New Day as the winners. The Bludgeon Brothers are heels who deserve a face team against them for the title. From this point of view, the entertaining trio win seems a no brainer. But before that, they will surely deliver a classic matchup.

The United States Championship match has been announced for Summerslam. Jeff Hardy will get to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura in the contractual rematch. Randy Orton will not be happy with this and would like to take the frustrations out on Jeff, again. Can the Charismatic Enigma fire back at the Viper? We will have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan challenged The Miz to a Summerslam match only to receive an insult in return. A heel like Miz will never accept a challenge in a direct way. Hence, the Smackdown GM might have to intervene and make the match official which is a much-anticipated for the WWE fans.