WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: December 26, 2017

Bengaluru, Dec 26: WWE will spend two consecutive nights in the Windy City known as Chicago as part of the Holiday week tour.

After last night’s edition of WWE Raw, tonight will mark the very last episode of WWE programming in the year 2017 by virtue of Smackdown Live. The first hour remained to be ad-free for the televised audience as a Holiday gift.

According to the official website of the company, tonight should be headlined with a WWE Championship match to give a treat to the rowdy fans of the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The episode will be broadcasted live on the Ten 1 Network from 6.30 AM onwards with a repeated streaming on the same network at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow. (December 27)

According to the local advertisements, earlier, there will be a championship match in-store in the main event of the night. Being the fighting champion that he is, AJ Styles is likely to put his title on the line to entertain the crowd. The updates from WWE.com also suggest the same,

“As 2017 concludes, WWE Champion AJ Styles is looking toward the future and awaiting the next challenger to his coveted title. As Team Blue gets closer to the start of The Road to WrestleMania, who will step up to The Phenomenal One? Find out Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

It is likely that a rematch between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal might get confirmed on the night with the title-holder retaining to end 2017 on a sweet note. However, in recent times. The team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been the headliners from the brand, especially after saving their career at Clash of Champions.

So, any one of them might turn out to be the new contenders for the WWE Championship. Speaking of them leads us to Daniel Bryan, the man responsible for the rejuvenation of their career. It is likely that the bad blood between him and Shane McMahon regarding this issue will continue to grow with the YEP movement continuing.

We also expect to hear some updates about the United States championship after Dolph Ziggler abandoned it, all of a sudden, last week. He is not scheduled to appear on Smackdown, tonight. Following Asuka’s inclusion to the Royal Rumble match for women’s, we are sure to hear some more names throwing themselves into the mix from Smackdown, as well.