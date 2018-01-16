WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 16, 2018

Bengaluru, January 16: The Laredo Energy Center in Laredo, Texas is all set to play hosts to WWE Smackdown Live tonight who have a lot of catching up to do to match the Monday Night Raw.

It’s evident that the star power has not been able to match the heights of the ones on WWE Raw.

The main thing carrying the show forward is the tension between the authorities, which is expected to continue again tonight with two big-time matches lined up that will set up a huge championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Plus, a huge six-woman tag team match which was also announced to take place on tonight’s show will take place in Smackdown Texas.

The live telecast in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (January 17) from 6.30 AM onwards, while the repeat telecast will be aired later that day at 5 PM and 10 PM on the same network.

The rift between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon seems to be endless. Tonight, it will be centered around the decision taken by Shane McMahon, last week to put Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn in a handicap contest and restart the match adding stipulations, multiple times.

Daniel Bryan will surely protest against this decision whereas Shane McMahon will counter this by pointing out the fact that AJ Styles will have to defend his title in a handicapped match at the Royal Rumble event. It will be interesting to see how Owens & Zayn will react to McMahon’s involvement in last week's show, as well.

Two big singles action is scheduled take place for the semi-finals of the United States tournament. According to the announcement from WWE.com, both the matches will take place tonight to set up the final at the Rumble event.

In the first contest, Xavier Woods will take on Jinder Mahal whereas, in the second one, Bobby Roode will face Mojo Rawley.

It is evident that one babyface and one heel will emerge victorious from these matches to clash in the final match. Jinder Mahal is the favorite to win the first contest since Woods is not a good matchup in a singles contest. While Roode is expected to be the winner in the second matchup as Mojo needs more time to become a singles champion in the WWE.

Following last week’s singles win against Ruby Riott, Becky Lynch will get another chance to lay her hands on the heel faction as The Riott Squad challenged the three babyface superstars, Charlotte, Naomi and Becky for a match.

This was sanctioned via the official website which announced the six-woman tag team match on Smackdown.

After getting the opportunity for the tag team titles, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will continue to build up their heel personas in order to gain some momentum. Meanwhile, we might get confirmation of a couple of names who will be ready to enter the Royal Rumble match.