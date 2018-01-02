WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 2, 2018

Bengaluru, January 2: This will be the first episode of Smackdown Live in the year of 2018 and it is certain that the blue brand will also like to offer an episode to remember after a jam-packed edition of Raw to gain some momentum heading into the Royal Rumble match.

A championship match has already been confirmed for the episode. Plus, the fallout from last week’s controversial main event match will also be addressed on the tonight’s Smackdown Live hosted by the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The episode will be broadcasted live in India via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (January 3) at 6.30 AM while the repeat will be aired on the same network at 5 PM and 10 PM, later on Wednesday.

In last week’s main event of Smackdown Live we saw a match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens with multiple interferences which led the prizefighter to pick up the pinfall win against the reigning WWE Champion.

Needless to say, the heel duo of Zayn and Owens will start the year 2018 on a high note with that victory, while, Styles will try to seek redemption when he locks horns against Sami Zayn, tonight.

AJ Styles still does not have a scheduled opponent for his next championship defense, with Kevin Owens earning a win against him, it is likely that he will demand a title opportunity in the future. Hence, the title match might be made official at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Shane McMahon is not the one who is likely to hand an opportunity to the heel superstar who has made his life hell for the past few months. Hence, Daniel Bryan should be the one to confirm this championship match making the rift against McMahon, even bigger. This certainly hints of a big plan between the two authorities of Smackdown.

Apart from the WWE Championship, we also await the next contender for the Smackdown Women’s championship, as well. Ruby Riott is the expected name to take the place as she already has a pinfall victory against the champion. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch’s return is expected to take place on the show derailing the momentum of the Riott Squad.

In the tag team championship match, The Usos are expected to pick up a win against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable as they have not won over the crowd, as yet. Handing them the championship was certainly not a smart decision by the officials.

Two more matches are set to take place in the United States Championship tournament. Xavier Woods and Mojo Rawley are expected to win their respective matches to advance into the semi-final of the tournament.

Plus, the Bludgeon Brothers are expected to have another rematch against Breezango with the Ascension present on the scene.