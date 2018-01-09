WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: January 9, 2018

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Controversies are growing on the Smackdown Live brand, each week with the rift continuing between the authorities.

No one could have thought the general manager to announce a handicap title match that would favour the challengers, undoubtedly.

There will be a huge fallout from this announcement took place, last week on tonight’s edition of the show. Plus, there will be a qualifying match for the United States Championship tournament.

The second episode of 2018 is scheduled from the Legacy Arena situated at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama. It will stream live in India on the Sony Ten 1 Network from 6.30 AM onwards with the repeat on the same network at 5 PM and 10 PM.

The show should pick up exactly where it left off, last week. The show concluded with Daniel Bryan confirming a 2-on-1 handicapped WWE title match for AJ Styles against both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. Needless to say, this was the first major hint of the Smackdown general manager finally turning heel.





Plus, he will have to answer to the commissioner of the show as of why he made such a decision. Meanwhile, considering that the championship match is about every man for himself, we might get to see a rift starting between Owens and Zayn, too. These volatile situations will certainly make things interesting on the show.

The Smackdown women’s championship picture is quite hazy, right now with no contender announced on the show. We should learn who should be Charlotte Flair’s next opponent in line for the title.

The roster will certainly gear up for the women’s Royal Rumble match but Riott should get an opportunity reserving one pinfall win over the champion, previously. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will be back in action after coming back, last week.



The tag team championship match was controversial, last week. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable pinned the title-holders, fair and square but could not become the champions since they have pinned the wrong man. Following the decision of the referee, they expressed their disgust on the social media. It is likely that the GM will address the situation.

The last match for the United States title tournament will be held between Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. The latter one is a clear favorite to win the contest and face Bobby Roode in the next round. Also, a tag team match between The Bludgeon Brothers and the Ascension is expected to happen on the show.