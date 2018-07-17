WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 17, 2018

The general manager has already added hype to the show with the announcement of a big championship match. Plus, the next storyline angles for the men and women’s division will also begin with the biggest event of the summer in mind.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (July 18) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired on the same network at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM, later in the day.

The United States Championship changed hands at the Extreme Rules PPV event. Shinsuke Nakamura delivered a low blow to Jeff Hardy to steal the title away from him. Thereafter, it was an easy win for the heel superstar who now holds his maiden title on the main roster. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy will be very keen to get his hands on Nakamura after what happened on Sunday night.

So Paige has made a rematch official on tonight’s Smackdown. Nakamura will have to defend the US title against Hardy. Meanwhile, we saw Randy Orton return as a villain and attack Hardy at Extreme Rules. So we expect his presence to be felt on tonight’s title match which will allow Nakamura to retain the title.

AJ Styles was able to retain his WWE championship at the PPV event. He will now look forward to walking into Summerslam with a new challenge. A number one contender should be decided for him on tonight's show. Going by the advertisements of the WWE, Samoa Joe will be his next challenger. This should mark the beginning of a dream feud on the blue brand which is expected to begin from tonight.

The same can be said for the Smackdown Women’s championship as well. Carmella is done with another successful title defense against Asuka. This should mark an end to their feud or else the storyline will become stale. The creative team of the WWE would definitely choose someone like Becky Lynch who deserves a championship opportunity for a long time as her next opponent.

The Big Red Monster suffered an ankle injury after the Bludgeon Brothers attacked him at backstage in Extreme Rules. This forced Daniel Bryan to fight solo in the tag-team championship match. We expect an update on this tag team title picture tonight. There needs to be clarity whether WWE will continue this feud towards Summerslam or the Miz will be back facing Daniel Bryan starting the much-anticipated feud.