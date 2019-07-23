WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: July 23, 2019

Thankfully, a number of Smackdown buildups are waiting for us that should take us through an impactful episode. To raise the bar high, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will grace the show in the commentary table as a special attraction.

The WWE Championship storyline buildup will be the focal point of the show as the champion is set to issue an open challenge. Shane-O-Mac will address the ongoing vendetta of Kevin Owens against him. Also, there will be a fresh match between Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon that should alter the women's title picture. Expect these and more on Smackdown which takes place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The fate of WWE Championship for Summerslam is yet to be decided. Kofi Kingston can barely wait to receive his next challenger for the title after having another successful title defense at the bygone Extreme Rules PPV. So he will not wait for an authoritative decision but issue an open challenge as confirmed by WWE.com,

"After being confronted by Randy Orton, Elias, and Samoa Joe last week, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston isn’t waiting for anyone to step up and challenge him at The Biggest Event of Summer. Kingston intends to issue an open challenge to a Superstar to face him at SummerSlam this Tuesday night. Will Kofi choose one of the Superstars that stepped to him last week or is his mettle elsewhere? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE!"

We want to take you back on last week where Randy Orton declared his pledge to hold a title after a long wait. He seemed focus than over by earning a pinfall win against Kofi Kingston which automatically keeps him in the favorite spot to become the new number one contender for the WWE Championship. So we predict WWE will make this Orton vs. Kofi official on this 'open challenge' segment.

Another title match from Smackdown men's division should be made official to be contested for the Intercontinental Championship. Shinsuke Nakamura won the title from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules kick-off, in a surprising fashion. We anticipated a rematch between the two at Summerslam. But Ali confronted the champion, last week confirming a new feud to kick-off on Smackdown and thereby replace Balor in the challenger's spot.

Kevin Owens is on a current mission to expose Shane McMahon who is consuming TV time of the young superstars. He has become a 'rebel with a cause' similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin that must culminate through a match at Summerslam against Shane. This is why WWE has confirmed a segment on Smackdown where Shane addresses Owens to officially confirm the match. We guess there will be a stipulation added to the contest so that WWE can write off McMahon once Summerslam is over.

A fresh matchup was announced on this week's Smackdown Live where Charlotte Flair competes against Ember Moon. This is a clever booking by WWE creative since hey want The Queen back in the title picture for a bigger occasion like Summerslam. Here's the official press release on WWE.com regarding this match,

“Ember Moon received the biggest opportunity of her WWE career thus far last week when SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley challenged her to a title match at SummerSlam. However, The Shenom will have no time to rest on her laurels, as she now has to prepare to challenge The Queen.”

It should be noted that Ember Moon was handpicked by the Smackdown women's champion, Bayley to receive a title shot at Summerslam. But by the looks of tonight's scheduled match, Flair is set to win against Moon so that she can claim to be in the next title match. So just like 2018, the genetically superior athlete will get herself inserted into the title match earning tremendous heat from the fans. Probably, a triple threat or a one-on-one bout against Bayley over the championship should finally be booked for the August 11th PPV.