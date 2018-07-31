WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 31, 2018

A number of fresh rivalries began last week and that will all be carried forward to Summerslam. Meanwhile, there will be a number of interesting matches on the show, as always. Plus, the Smackdown women’s champion will seek retribution against her challenger.

Smackdown Live will be telecast live in India via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (August 1) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM IST later in the day via the same network.

The WWE Champion received a new challenger for Summerslam in the form of Samoa Joe. AJ Styles may have overcome challenges thrown at him successfully, till now. But Joe is a very different challenge as he is a dangerous man as labelled by the commentators. So, it will be interesting to see how AJ Styles responds to the attack from last week.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy will return on Smackdown Live, tonight. Randy Orton was the reason, he missed the past couple of weeks. As per the announcement of WWE.com, the former US Champion will come back to have a confrontation with the Viper.

The official website also made a women’s matchup official on the show. Lana had a ringside brawl with Zelina Vega, last week. She, later challenged Vega for a match on the show and the GM sanctioned this match to take place tonight with Rusev, Aiden English, and Andrade Almas all banned from ringside.

Last week, Becky Lynch defeated Carmella in a non-title matchup. This allowed the first-ever Smackdown women’s champion to get an opportunity at the title after almost two years of hiatus. Becky handed Carmella a fat-lip during the match. So, the heel champion will seek for redemption as per the below updates from WWE.com,

“Keen-eyed members of the WWE Universe might have noticed the injury during the broadcast, but Carmella — who takes glamorous social media snapshots on the regular — broke from tradition to share a photo of Becky’s handiwork on her Instagram Story. Will Carmella get payback against Lynch, or was this simply a sign of things to come en route to SummerSlam?”

The Miz has played mind-games with Daniel Bryan for the last couple of weeks. Now Maryse has returned to his corner to make him stronger than ever, again. So the question is whether the leader of the YES nation will make a comeback against the Hollywood A-lister tonight. Meanwhile, there is talk that the pair will be booked for a match at Summerslam.

Smackdown tag team tournament will continue on the show. Tonight, The Bar will take on The Usos in the first round matchup. This will be the first time that we will see Sheamus and Cesaro competing on TV for nearly three months. They are the favorites to get the win and face The New Day in the second round, next week.