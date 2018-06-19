WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 19, 2018

However, a solid WWE title match between AJ Styles and Nakamura, and a win by Daniel Bryan were the only positives for Smackdown. They will now have to freshen things up for the Extreme Rules PPV for which the build up starts tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony TEN 1 network on Wednesday (June 20) from 5.30 AM IST onwards, while the repeat will be aired later that day via the same network at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM IST.

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship after delivering the best match against Shinsuke Nakamura. No praise is enough for the Phenomenal One who will now look forward to starting a new championship feud. There are multiple heels that await in line for his title. Anyone among the Miz, Rusev or Samoa Joe are expected to take the challenger’s spot.

A number one contender’s match will take place in tonight’s episode. It will be a huge gauntlet match featuring five prime names from the blue brand. Samoa Joe, Big E, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and Rusev will compete in it. As stated earlier, any one of the villainous superstars should pull off the win.

As for Shinsuke Nakamura, he will not receive any more prime championship opportunity at this point after multiple failures. But he might run straight into the mid-card title picture. Last week, Nakamura gave a low blow to Jeff Hardy. This might be just the beginning of their feud for the mid-card title. Tonight, the US Champion should seek revenge on the heel superstar.

We received a pleasant surprise during the Smackdown women’s championship match at MITB. James Ellsworth was back at Carmella’s side recreating the ally with the reigning champion. This means that Mella will continue to hold the title for the next few weeks. We wonder whether Asuka will receive another shot after Ellsworth’s interference on Sunday night.

Becky Lynch might set up a new feud against the IIconic Duos on Smackdown Live. Tonight she goes one-on-one against Billie Kay of the heel faction. We expect Kay to pick up the win. The creative team might try to big up the heel duo using the Irish Lass-kicker.

Daniel Bryan picked up two straight wins against Big Cass in two PPV events. This should automatically insert him into the championship picture. But that might not be the case as his ongoing rivalry with Cass might continue as per the WWE show listing. In that case, WWE will set up yet another rematch between the pair at Extreme Rules.