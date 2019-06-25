WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: June 25, 2019

Starting from the WWE Championship picture, the title is still intact on the shoulder of Kofi Kingston who will look forward to a new challenge. The same can be said for the Smackdown women's champion, as well who is done competing against a superstar from Raw. Plus, new storylines may also begin for the mid-card titles when the show airs tonight from the Moda Center in Rose Quarters, Portland, Oregon.

It's good to see Kofi Kingston still having the belt around her waist after going through the feud against Dolph Ziggler. The veteran demanded a steel cage match at Stomping Grounds so to compete in a neutral environment, only to come up short that should keep him away from the title picture, for sometimes. But there are some doubts about the show-off's hiatus, going by the future advertisements.

Extreme Rules will be the next stop in WWE PPV schedule that is already promoting a triple threat WWE Championship match. It still features Dolph Ziggler alongside Kevin Owens. In the meantime, Samoa Joe attacked Kofi on WWE Raw indicating that he is coming after the prestigious title, too. It’ll be interesting to see whether WWE sets up a fatal-4-way bout at Extreme Rules involving all of them or else announces a singles contest between only Kofi and Joe that would be a fresh matchup.

Smackdown women's champion, Bayley was always the favorite to win heading into Stomping Grounds. It was her first-only title defense and that too against a superstar from Raw. So losing the title to the challenger, Alexa Bliss would not make much sense, at all and WWE did not take much risk. Rather, they are likely to arrange a feud within Smackdown for Bayley to culminate at Extreme Rules. Don't be surprised if Charlotte Flair makes her return to the context to claim a title match.

The Smackdown tag team champion, Daniel Bryan and Rowan also had a successful title defense against The Heavy Machinery at Stomping Grounds. Bryan rolled up Tucker when he was slightly distracted to gain the upper-hand that may not stop the youngsters from championship hunt in the future. But for now, Big E and Xavier Woods will be next in line to have a title shot. Woods pinned Bryan on Raw that should automatically hand them a championship match at Extreme Rules.

The fourth title of the Smackdown roster should be brought back to TV, as early as possible. The champion, Finn Balor is missing ever since his dominating win over Andrade at Super ShowDown. If the creative team remains unable to arrange a proper angle for him then it will surely hurt his strong status. Hopefully, the rumoured rivalry against Randy Orton begins tonight to make a great impact on the post-Stomping Grounds show.

Plus, there will be a huge fallout on Smackdown after the shocking return of The Undertaker targeting McIntyre and McMahon. As per WWE.com, we are about to learn a fallout of the situation that transpired on Raw,

“The Undertaker made a shocking appearance on Raw last night, snatching Shane-O-Mac out of the air with a Chokeslam, then staggering McIntyre with a big boot and a flurry of punches. If the surprise arrival of The Deadman wasn’t enough, The Best in The World & The Scottish Psychopath soon learned that they would be facing The Big Dog & The Phenom in a huge tag team battle at Extreme Rules. What will be the fallout of this stunning turn of events? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”