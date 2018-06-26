WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 26, 2018

Plus, we also need clarity on the women’s title picture, while another fresh storyline is being teased featuring Daniel Bryan for tonight’s episode hosted at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (June 27) from 5.30 AM IST, while the same network will show the repeat at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM later in the day.

Last week, Smackdown went off the air with a confrontation between AJ Styles and Rusev. The new contender, Rusev has already started playing mind-games with the current champion as he needs to come up more of these cunning moves in order to build momentum before he gets the title opportunity.

The champion is likely to miss this week’s Smackdown due to his tour to Australia. So the contender should gather more momentum on his side with Styles' absence. There will be no one to stop 'Rusev Day' fever going around the WWE Universe and we expect more heel antics from the Bulgarian Brute tonight.

Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura will continue their feud for the United States Championship. Hardy gave a backstage interview last week confirming that he has not forgotten the low-blow delivered by Nakamura. The heel, on the other hand, promised to take Hardy down if they cross paths again.

This week they will get another chance to settle it with a match. Paige has already made this contest official for the US Championship. It is unlikely that the title would change hands tonight. However, the storyline angle should become more concrete to set up a special stipulated match at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, an unlikely matchup might be built featuring Daniel Bryan and The Bludgeon Brothers. The Smackdown tag champs attacked Bryan out of nowhere to hint a future feud with the leader of the YES movement, who should be furious with the fact that it took the title opportunity away from him. We will see how he can manage to hang around against the two monsters on his own.

Smackdown women’s champion, Carmella has all the momentum, right now. Apart from the title, she now has James Ellsworth on her side and that has boosted her confidence to a whole new level. But we are yet to learn about the next championship defense for her. Asuka might get another rematch for the title since she is still after the title-holder. We should get a confirmation on this situation tonight.