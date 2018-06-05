WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 5, 2018

Plus, the Smackdown GM will oversee a huge contract signing segment for the upcoming WWE Championship match on tonight’s show which comes live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The show will be telecast live in India via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (June 6) at 5.30 AM, while the repeat will be aired on the same network later in the day at 12, 5 and 10 PM.



The general manager of Smackdown came up with a blockbuster announcement on social media. WWE.com reposted it which confirms a contract signing segment,

“What is sure to be a heated WWE Championship Match at WWE Money in the Bank will be made official this Tuesday. SmackDown Live General Manager Paige took to social media over the weekend to announce that she will be hosting a contract signing for the Last Man Standing Match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.”

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB...and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

There’s no way that things will go down smoothly in this segment. AJ and Nakamura have grown bad blood against each other and it will not be settled with just talks. We are likely to see a brawl breakout between the pair after the contract is signed.

Daniel Bryan-Big Cass feud is another feud on the show which looks to continue for the long run. Bryan missed out on his spot at the MITB ladder match only because of Cass. Now, they will settle it in the ring once again at the next PPV event. WWE.com has confirmed that Bryan vs. Cass has been inserted into the match card for tonight's show. It will be interesting to see what will be in-store for them next when Smackdown airs live tonight.

Plus, there is a blockbuster match scheduled to take place on the show. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will lock horns in a singles contest. These two are friends in the blue brand locker room but there will be no room for friendships when they gun for the MITB briefcase on June 17th. So, Paige gave them the opportunity to pick up momentum through this impromptu contest.

We will also see a mixed tag team match where Naomi will partner The Usos to take on Team Rusev Day (Rusev, Aiden English, and Lana). The Ravishing Russian joined this faction to boost up their confidence. Currently, they are most charismatic team in the WWE Universe. So they should win this bout and as expected by entertaining the fans with a fun contest.