WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: March 27, 2018

Major fallouts are expected to happen around this particular incident tonight on Smackdown with Wrestlemania implications attached to it. Furthermore, multiple matches have been announced to stack-up the show hosted at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (March 28) from 5.30 AM onwards. While the repeat will be aired at 12, 5 and 10 PM, on the same network, later in the day.

The main focus of the show would be to know status of Daniel Bryan after the unthinkable ambush delivered to him. He has dealt with a lot of problems on his neck in the past which barred him from returning to in-ring action. Kevin Owens attacked him right in the spot with a powerbomb on his neck at the ring apron.

The general manager is not likely to be present on the show. But, we should not be surprised to see him arriving to announce a new Wrestlemania match featuring himself and Shane McMahon. (if the commissioner is medically cleared) Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will definitely try to invade the show in Pittsburgh. As per the storyline angles, they are still fired from the company.

What kind of condition will @WWEDanielBryan be in to run #SDLive? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/6fO2SeXquI — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018

For the past few weeks, there are major concerns with AJ Styles. He is said to be suffering from an injury that is keeping him out of action as well as the Wrestlemania match in jeopardy. That problem should be solved as he was back in competition in a live event, this past weekend. We should get more update on his condition on Smackdown. Meanwhile, his opponent, Nakamura will have a match against Shelton Benjamin.

A huge tag team match was confirmed to take place on the show. After weeks of altercations, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode will team up against Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. It will be interesting to see whether Orton and Roode can co-exist on the same team. Mahal is expected to take advantage of this situation and pick up yet another sneak victory.

The Smackdown tag team championship match should be made official with the Bludgeon constantly going after the champions. Tonight, the latter will go into a battle against The New Day. Also, Charlotte Flair will be getting ready for the strongest contender pitted against her in the form of Asuka. To make up the loss at the hands of Natalya, she will get a rematch on Smackdown Live.