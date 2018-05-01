WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 1, 2018

Some big segments have already been announced for the show. The main event from the Smackdown Live brand has already been confirmed for Backlash. We will see the final hype up around it at tonight’s show hosted by the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (May 2) from 5.30 AM IST onwards, while the repeat will be aired on the same network later in the day at 4 PM and 9 PM IST.

AJ Styles has fallen victim to numerous low blows from Nakamura for weeks now. He suffered the same fate even in their last meeting at Greatest Royal Rumble event. But, he was able to respond with numerous chair shots to the back of the Artist. This was much needed for him as he is set to face his nemesis, once again at Backlash event.

He is expected to keep his momentum this week to keep things interesting. Otherwise, a one-sided affair in favor of Nakamura will spoil all the entertainment. Tonight, these two will have a final face-off before their upcoming match. As per the advertisement, Nakamura will demand a public apology from Styles for his attack at Greatest Royal Rumble.

Another rivalry that was taken to the next level at Greatest Royal Rumble was the new one between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass. Bryan set a record by spending 1 hour and 16 minutes in that match before the big man eliminated him. Tonight, the leader of YES movement will try to seek redemption before he locks horns with Cass at Backlash.

Another championship match that is set for Backlash in which Carmella will defend her belt against Charlotte Flair. Last week, Charlotte blasted Mella’s face into the table to teach her a lesson for being a big mouth. Tonight, the champion will definitely try to respond to her challenger by playing her heel antics. They are in action tonight as a six-woman tag team match was announced where Carmella and The IIconics will take on the team of Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

A championship match should be made official for Backlash for the US title. Randy Orton deserves a rematch for the title which should be awarded to him against Jeff Hardy. Tonight, Hardy is slated to appear on the Miz TV which might set things up for the upcoming PPV.