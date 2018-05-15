WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 15, 2018

Interestingly, the WWE Championship match is being advertised for the show, now. Plus, there will be a much-anticipated debut on the show in the form of a former NXT Champion. This should bring a packed show from the O2 Arena in London, England for two consecutive nights.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (May 16) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 5 and 10 PM, via the same network.

As we have learned on WWE Raw, there are four more spots for the Money in the Bank ladder match from both Raw and Smackdown Live. There are two spots left in the men’s division of the blue brand while there are three more left in the women’s division. So, we certainly expect a series of matches to fill up these spots on the show.

Already, one such match has been confirmed where The Bar will take on the New Day in a tag team match with the winning team allowed to choose a member from their faction to compete in the MITB match. The New Day seem favorite to win this contest due to a potential solo push being lined up for Big E.

In the WWE Championship scenario, we expect the huge storyline to progress between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. These two are likely to continue their feud with another match. Going by the reports of cagesideseats.com, a special match under the Last Man Standing rules is set to be held at MITB. We would learn whether this has been preponed on Smackdown.

The Smackdown women’s champion, Carmella will throw a celebration after her win at Backlash against Charlotte Flair. Currently, she is without any confirmed contender. So, this might turn out to be the night where she gets one. The most likely contender for her title should be Asuka who was kept off the show, last week, as well.

Also, a huge debut will happen on Smackdown that might have a huge impact on the show. Andrade Cien Almas will finally show up with Zelina Vega. WWE.com added hype to the debut by posting the following,

“The Mexican grappler was a standout in NXT, where he captured the NXT Championship and took part in several thrilling contests. After joining Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up, Almas is out to show that he can hang with SmackDown LIVE’s elite.”

Chances are high that he will go after United States Champion, Jeff Hardy to start a new angle for the title. Currently, the high-flyer is without an opponent too and thsi will help to build a fresh feud on Smackdown Live.