WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: May 28, 2019

Additionally, the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston finds himself in a precarious position when he features in a rematch from Money in the Bank. We also expect an update in the women’s championship storyline that has become stale since Super ShowDown can’t have any title match in-store on the card. Also, the heated rivalry between Roman Reigns and the McMahon family will be dragged out when Smackdown airs this week from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

We have witnessed an almost repeat telecast on WWE Raw from last week’s Smackdown where Dolph Ziggler pounced on the champion from the back to deliver an onslaught attack. This time around, Xavier Woods was out to make the save but the show-off managed to leave a statement, once again as he finished the night off with a heel promo demanding respect from the WWE Universe.

Will these relentless attacks let him receive the ''unsung hero’s’’ reception from the crowd? Definitely, No. Rather, they will shower even more praise to the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston who is up for a battle even in this wounded condition. Even after suffering back to back attacks from Dolph Ziggler, Kofi has to feature in a rematch from Money in the Bank against Kevin Owens. Can Kofi prevail defying all the odds? We’ll find out on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

The Smackdown women’s championship picture needs a booster as the storyline did not move forward ever since Money in the Bank. Bayley made history on that night by successfully cashing in her briefcase on Charlotte Flair and thereby becoming the only women’s Triple Crown champion in WWE history. However, her accolade will soon start fading away in case she does not get booked in a proper storyline angle.

Bayley always claims to be a strong women’s champion which needs more title defenses against her name. But unfortunately, the next PPV Super ShowDown will not allow any women superstars to compete in it. This might be the reason why WWE still not booked her against an opponent which is not a valid excuse, at all. If they arrange a random tag team match just like last week’s Smackdown, it is not going to help the champion’s status.

The beef between Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns is continuing on WWE programming for weeks. The younger McMahon went really personal on WWE Raw when he took shots against Reigns’ family, the Samoan Dynasty which produced veterans like Afa, Sika, The Usos, and The Rock. Shane even tried to hurt one of the Reigns’ cousin badly with the triangle submission hold. The Big Dog was able to fend him off with a Superman Punch but that must haven’t been enough to seek retribution. Reigns must be fuming inside and waiting patiently to teach Shane a lesson on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

The Intercontinental Championship match is set between Finn Balor and Andrade at Super ShowDown. This is the first time that the Mexican superstar is getting a shot to the prestigious title in a PPV. But he will be up against The Demon version of Balor who still possesses an undefeated streak in WWE. We’ll learn how Andrade is preparing for this tough challenge.

As for the other storylines, it’ll be interesting to see how WWE books Smackdown tag team champions on the show. One half of them, Daniel Bryan has denied visiting Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. So he and teammate Rowan are yet to receive any challenger over their titles. Will they receive new opponents? We’ll find out when WWE’s Tuesday Night television program rolls down on the USA Network.