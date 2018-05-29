WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 29, 2018

Apart from this juicy headliner, there will be a huge six-man tag team match on the show featuring the Hollywood A-lister. This and much more are set to take place on tonight's edition of Smackdown Live hosted by the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Smackdown will be shown live in India via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (May 30) from 5.30 AM, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 5 PM and 10 PM on the same network.

There is no way on earth we would have imagined of a match between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe in the WWE. These two had locked horns in the independent circuit over a decade ago in 2004. A lot has changed since then in pro-wrestling business. These two can now be considered as pro-wrestling veterans and now they are set to fight it out in tonight's main event for the last available spot in the MITB ladder match.

WWE.com has already added enough hype to this dream contest with this post,

“Bryan returning to full-time competition this spring and Samoa Joe arriving at Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up, this rivalry will no longer be a dream. Joe seemed eager to remind Bryan of the punishment that awaits him after Bryan’s victory over Hardy. How will the leader of The “Yes!” Movement counter Joe’s relentless offense?”

Chances are high that Big Cass will make his presence felt during this encounter which should be a grueling contest. Due to the interference, Joe should enter his first-ever MITB ladder match in the WWE. While, the rivalry between Bryan and Cass is set continue for the next few weeks.

A huge six-man tag team match was announced after last week’s Smackdown Live. The Miz will team up with The Bar to take on the three members of the New Day. The A-lister has continuously tried to break the unity of the face trio and is likely to stick onto that by picking up a big win en route to MITB ladder match.

Shinsuke Nakamura might have gained the upper-hand in his current rivalry with AJ Styles. But, the champion is in no mood to back down. After the assault he felt, last week, it is likely that he will hunt down the challenger for the title. We have to wait and see if Styles gets any success with his own mind-games against the 'con-artist’.

Carmella has been boasting about herself ever since winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship. She continued to brag about the title reign in front of the audience last week. Asuka who is waiting for her at the MITB PPV will have a chance to make her presence felt on the show by confronting the champion. It is Charlotte Flair’s home-state, hence she might make her return to the show, as well.