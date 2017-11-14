WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: November 14, 2017

Bengaluru, November 14: Like Raw this will be the final episode of Smackdown Live before the Survivor Series PPV. The final hype is expected to take place tonight as this is the final dual brand PPV of the year. To boost the rating, two big championship matches are scheduled for tonight.

Also, a first-time ever tag team matchup was announced for Smackdown Live which will be hosted at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The live telecast in India is available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (November 15) from 5.30 AM onwards while the repeat will be aired at 5 PM and 10 PM, on the same network, the same day.

The main event of the night should be the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte and Natalya. This will be a homecoming for the genetically superior athlete and we expect all the family members of The Queen to be present at ringside.

As for the outcome of the match, the title is likely to change hands. Going by the posters and promos for the Survivor Series PPV, Natalya is not shown anywhere. Rather, Charlotte is present in the vignettes that indicate it will be her who will take on the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. So, tonight she is all set to become a 5-time women’s champion.

In the other championship match, Baron Corbin will take on Sin Cara to defend his title. The masked Luchador suffered an injury during the UK tour but will be back tonight to get this title opportunity. But, we don't see a title change in this contest. The Miz and Corbin had a heated war on Twitter and it is supposed to continue in the schedule Champion Vs Champion match at Survivor Series as well.

In the tag team action, The New Day will take on the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The latter duo had a backstage heat and hence, the chances are less that they will pick up the win. In fact, Raw's invasion of Smackdown might happen during this match.

This will be a much-anticipated moment for the fans since they have been waiting for Raw to come over on Smackdown Live for a while now. A brawl is expected to break out to close the show which will portray the ultimate brand Vs brand rivalry.

In addition, The Smackdown GM, Daniel Bryan is also set to return to the show to address the aftermath of Kane's attack. Also, we will hear from AJ Styles who is slated to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.