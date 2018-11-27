WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: November 27, 2018

The Smackdown women’s champion also returns to the show after a one-week hiatus. We hope to receive some updates on her current condition after Nia Jax re-designed her face with a stiff punch. Plus, Jeff Hardy will celebrate his 20th anniversary in the WWE, tonight. All of these will be aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show from 6.30 AM with the repeat at 12 PM on Wednesday (November 28).

WWE has officially announced that Styles is returning to Smackdown Live in Minneapolis. He was not heard or seen for the past few weeks ever since Daniel Bryan cheated to win the WWE Championship. WWE even removed him from the Mixed Match Challenge contest, as well. However, he will get the rematch for the title at WWE TLC. So, he will start making the buildup for this match, for now. Here’s what WWE.com had to offer regarding the return,

“The Phenomenal One returns to respond to the new WWE Champion ahead of their championship rematch at WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs in three weeks. What will Styles have to say? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Randy Orton ended last week’s Smackdown showing the most sadistic side of him. He crossed the line by ripping off the sacred mask of Rey Mysterio. He insulted the Mexican culture in the process, as well. It’s evident that the Master of 619 will try to seek retribution against The Viper of the WWE. But will he be successful in doing so especially considering the form that Randy Orton is showing nowadays?

Becky Lynch will also make her return on Smackdown Live after a hiatus of one week. We are unsure about her status at the WWE TLC PPV and so is with the status of the women’s championship. We hope 'The Man’ will address this elephant in the room while returning to the show. This automatically brings us to the next contender for the title. There will be some sort of announcements about the next women’s title match on the blue brand.

WWE gave an interesting statistics prior to tonight’s Smackdown about Jeff Hardy. Tonight is the 20th anniversary of his career in this company. So we are likely to get a big celebration revisiting the night where Matt and Jeff Hardy made their debut. It is likely that the younger Hardy will receive a squash match against any superstar to prove his relevance on the roster.