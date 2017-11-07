WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: November 7, 2017

Bengaluru, November 7: After last night’s Raw, the Smackdown Live roster are in the same arena to take the storylines forward for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. A huge championship match is in store as per the recent announcement by Shane McMahon alongside the tag team title match.

The Manchester Arena in Manchester, England will be the host of this edition of Tuesday Night. Just like Raw, Smackdown is also a pre-taped event.

The show will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 Network at 6.30 AM with the repeat at 5 PM and 10 PM on the same Network on Wednesday (November 8).

As per confirmations from last week, a qualifying match between AJ Styles and Rusev was to take place to determine the last member of Team Smackdown. However, Jinder Mahal’s attack on Styles changed the equation as the two of them were booked in a title match for tonight.

As per local promos, the match stipulation is modified, it will be contested under street fight rules which means there will be no disqualification. So, this will allow the Singh Brothers to be actively involved in the contest to help Jinder retain the title.

It will also be interesting to see whether Rusev is named the final member of the team blue now that AJ Styles is booked in another match. It is likely the Bulgarian Brute will be booked in another match against a babyface to earn this opportunity.

In the tag team championship match, The Usos are clear favorites to win the bout. This will ensure that the much-anticipated match against The Bar will be confirmed for the Survivor Series PPV. The contenders, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin still need time to be called champs.

The rift between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura is set to continue especially after the latter pair turned out to be the reason that the heel superstars are now out of Survivor Series. As the Raw superstars were also in the same building last night, the chances are high that they will get their payback on the blue brand tonight.

Also, an inter-gender matchup was announced after a long time in the WWE where Becky Lynch will face James Ellsworth after a Twitter war broke out between the two earlier this week.