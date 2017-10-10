WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: October 10, 2017

Bengaluru, October 10: WWE Smackdown hosted the first PPV in the post-Summerslam season this past Sunday where we witnessed a brutal main event match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens which had a shocking outcome.

Tonight, we will see a major fallout from the PPV event as the show will be hosted by the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Live telecast of the show will be available in India on the Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will be aired on Ten 1 Network on 5 PM and 10 PM, on Wednesday. (October 11)

Needless to say, the main concern heading into the show is Sami Zayn and the reason why he turned his back on Shane McMahon to hand him the loss. This is bound to be a big push for the heel-turned superstar on Smackdown Live. Meanwhile, we also expect to hear an explanation from him on the show about his actions.

From the top of the Cell to the pits of Hell, @shanemcmahon and @FightOwensFight show NO FEAR in putting their bodies on the line! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/y34IhpMF8U — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017

The condition of the Smackdown commissioner after the match did not look good. We have already learned that he had suffered multiple broken ribs. Hopefully, the show offers some positive reports on the condition of Shane McMahon.

Kevin Owens will have all the momentums on his side after this victory. There will be two options for him now, he would join forces with his former best friend, Sami Zayn after his help from Sunday. Or, there’s chance of him leaving Smackdown brand altogether as he is being teased for the 16th October episode of Raw.

The main event of tonight’s Smackdown will see the United States Championship match. AJ Styles will lock horns against the new champ, Baron Corbin. The former-title holder was quick to demand his rematch and the Smackdown general manager quickly made this official for tonight’s show.

Jinder Mahal had yet another successful title defense. So, it will be interesting to see whether a new feud begins for him from now onwards. The feud between Natalya and Charlotte is also set to continue after the match was disqualified due to the champion’s assault at Hell in a Cell. Plus, a singles match has been scheduled between Becky Lynch and Carmella.