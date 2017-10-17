Smackdown Live preview, schedule: October 17, 2017

New Delhi, Oct 17: After quite a disappointing edition of Smackdown Live, last week, the creative team should come up with an impactful night for the audience.

While last week, the weak fallouts from Hell in a Cell covered the show, this week should mark the initial buildup for Survivor Series. Being a co-branded PPV, we have to wait until TLC PPV gets over on this Sunday for the stored storylines to be disclosed.

A rematch from the Hell in a Cell has been finalized for this week’s edition of Smackdown Live that will be hosted by the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. The episode will be streamed live on the Sony Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will be broadcasted on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow (October 18th).

After one week’s hiatus from the show, Jinder Mahal will be returning on Smackdown Live as the reigning champion. He will be back from his India tour and should garner the heat from the crowd by telling his experience from his native land.



Moreover, we should get a hint of his next opponent on the show. His feud with Shinsuke Nakamura is said to be over after he pinned him in two consecutive PPVs. As declared by WWE, Mahal will be issuing an open challenge to Raw for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. This might be an open invitation to Brock Lesnar from the flagship show.

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will feature in a rematch from Hell in a Cell PPV, as confirmed by WWE, last week. Roode picked up a win by pulling the tights of Ziggler in the first bout. Roode will look forward to keeping his status intact as a new member of the main roster. Hence, he will be desperate to remain undefeated.

The newly formed ally between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also continue to grow up. Till date, we have seen a bitter rivalry between these two. Now, we will see their friendship on a storyline perspective. This would cause a tag team matchup at the Survivor Series PPV.

In the women’s Championship picture, the rivalry between Charlotte and Natalya is far from over. Last week, The Queen has beaten the hell out of the Smackdown Women’s title-holder for talking trash about her father. The bad blood will continue as we will receive yet another championship match between these two.

The new contenders for the Smackdown tag team championships will continue to pick up some momentum before challenging The Usos for the title. Anyone between Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to be the next challenger for the United States Championship against Baron Corbin.