WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 2, 2018

By
Smackdown GM Paige (left) to take action against Samoa Joe (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)
Bengaluru, October 2: WWE heads to Oregon tonight as Moda Center in Portland is all set to host Smackdown Live - the go home show for the weekend's Super Show-Down event which takes place in Melbourne, Australia on October 6.

Like on Raw, the storylines for the next PPV will continue in the Blue brand, while there will be build up made for the historic Smackdown 1000, which is just two weeks away.

Smackdown GM Paige's has announced that she will address about Samoa Joe's action from last week and she has also booked two matches for tonight. Plus, Becky Lynch's surprise and The New Day's special recipe have also been teased for the show.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (October 3) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day via the same channel at 1PM, 5 PM and 8.30 PM.

After weeks of being underutilized, Shelton Benjamin, expressed his displeasure of not being given the chance to showcase his talent on Smackdown and demanded GM Paige to give him an opportunity.

In response, the GM granted Shelton his wish and booked him in a primetime matchup against Daniel Bryan. The Miz will be waiting to pounce during this match to continue his feud with Bryan for the weekend's one-on-one matchup.

In the second announced bout, The Fabulous - Truth & Carmella will take on Zelina & Andrade "Cien" Almas in a mixed tag team matchup. It all started after a converstion on twitter which later led to a challenge.

After The Fabulous Truth lost their Mixed Match Challenge match last week, Zelina Vega put salt to the injury by tweeting that the unlikely duo were "losers." In response, The Staten Island Princess challenged Zelina and Almas for a match on Smackdown.

General Manager Paige obliged and made their showdown official for tonight via Twitter.

The GM didn't only announce those two matches, she also said she will be there in Moda Center to discuss the issue between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Last week, Samoa Joe shocked and appalled the WWE Universe by showing up at the home of AJ Styles. The duo have feuded for a long time now with Joe making it very personal by pulling in AJ's family into it.

So, tonight The Phenomenal One will look to seek revenge against Joe just four days before defending his title in a No Disqualification, No Count-Out, No Rules Match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Meanwhile, the other prime Champion of the Blue brand will also make her presence as she has surprise in store for the WWE Universe. Becky Lynch has attacked Charlotte Flair for two weeks in a row and it shouldn't be a surprise if she does the same again. The duo will meet at Super Show-Down in a rematch for the Smackdown Women's title and will look to gain momentum before that match.

Also on the show we will see the tag team feud between the New Day and the team of Cesaro and Sheamus before this weekend's title match. Plus, the episode of the split of the Rusev Day is also set to continue with Aiden English promising he will bring more video evidence against Lana.

Meanwhile, Asuka and Naomi will continue their feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as the four will be in action at Super Show-Down. We also expect to see the US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura get a new challenge after his match with Tye Dillinger last week ended in disqualification thanks to Randy Orton.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 14:49 [IST]
