WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 23

Rusev and Aiden English continue feud

The Rusev Day split a few weeks ago when Aiden English turned his back on Rusev and attacked the Bulgarian Brute. English also tried to cause more conflict by bringing Lana into the topic.

He released a few videos accusing of Lana's lack of loyalty in her relationship with Rusev, but that later back-fired on him.

Last week on Smackdown, English cost Rusev an opportunity to qualify for the WWE World Cup. Hence, the Bulgarian Brute will be out for payback as he is set to finally gets his hands on Aiden English tonight in a one-on-one match.

Check out WWE's announcement of the match: "The Bulgarian Brute will be out for payback when he finally gets his hands on Aiden English this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Rusev and his wife, Lana, revealed English to be a fraud when they showed the WWE Universe the unedited version of his "One Night in Milwaukee" video, but The Maestro of Mayhem got a measure of revenge when he cost Rusev a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament during SmackDown 1000.

What will happen when this heated rivalry comes to a head?

AJ and Daniel set for rematch with USOs

The pair will go up against each other in a few days, but have been forced to fight as team two weeks in a row now.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan failed to remain on the same page last week as they suffered a surprise loss to the USOs in a tag team match. With their Championship match fast approaching, this match will be a real test for the champion Styles and his title challenger Bryan.

The USOs, meanwhile will look to keep the winning momentum as they look to add themselves back into the tag titles mix which took a huge twist last week.

Did Charlotte and Becky have another altercation?

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch got into a physical altercation at the WWE Performance Center.

This has not been the first time these two have had an alteracation, the duo have been in a feud ever since Charlotte pinned Becky at Summerslam and it further intensified after the Irish Lass-kicker defeated the Queen at Hell in a Cell PPV.

Since, then Lynch has successfully defended the title once at Super Show-Down, where the match ended in disqualification. To rule out the next title match also ending in disqualification, stipulations were added by the GM Paige, who announced that at Evolution, Lynch will meet Charlotte in a Last Woman Standing Match.

After the latest incident, multiple reports added that WWE and Smackdown LIVE officials are investigating the matter. So, tonight we may get clarity on what really happened at WWE PC on Sunday.

Uh-uh! The only thing you’ll be doing is going over the ropes. I’m happy to help you with that. 🤗 #WWEEvolution https://t.co/kbOnVz9gT9 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 22, 2018

Naomi and Mandy Rose clash for the first time ever

After a war of words on social media the duo set up a first-time-ever match between them.

Naomi and Mandy Rose, both competitors of the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution this Sunday will look to gain momentum heading into the event.

It all started when The Golden Goddess took to Twitter on Sunday to give her thoughts on the assortment of former champions who have thrown their hat into the over-the-top-rope fray at the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view.

Mandy Rose tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS‼️‼️‼️ Yawwnnnn! The only news about any of these women is that I'm going to be the one to throw each and everyone over the top rope and win."

In response to that Naomi tweeted back: "Uh-uh! The only thing you'll be doing is going over the ropes. I'm happy to help you with that."

This twitter battle led to SD General Manager Paige booking this first-time showdown for tonight on Smackdown Live.

The Bar, the Big Show, the New Day and tag titles

Last week on Smackdown, we saw the title change hands with outside interference courtesy, the Big Show. The World's largest athlete helped the Bar win the titles after he came down struck Kofi Kingston.

So, there is every chance this could lead to a six man tag team match tonight, when Kofi and co will look to seek revenge against Big Show.

As for the next tag team title contest, it could be decided once the New Day settle the score with the Bar and the Big Show.

The rest of the roster

Randy Orton, Jeff hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shelton Benjamin, Tye Dillinger are all expected to be involved in some capacity from the male roster of Smackdown. While, the entire female roster will be involved to add hype to the first ever all-women's pay-per-view which takes place this Sunday (October 28).

Samoa Joe, meanwhile, could also feature having been involved in recent live events. Shinsuke Nakamura awaits a new challenger for his US Championship and it could very well turn out to be the Samoan submission machine or anybody on the roster. More on this will be known tonight.

Rey Mysterio to appear on “Miz TV”

After he made a winning return last week on Smakdown, Rey Mysterio is set to grace the Blue brand tonight as well.

Last week, Rey defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to earn a spot in the WWE World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight, The Master of the 619 will come face-to-face with one of his fellow competitors when he appears on "Miz TV."

The A-Lister will definitely have some dirty tricks on his mind to gain momentum heading into WWE Crown Jewel.