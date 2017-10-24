WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 24, 2017

Bengaluru, October 24: The journey to the last dual brand PPV of the year, Survivor Series began with Brock Lesnar's answer to the challenge of Jinder Mahal. Going forward, we will learn about more storylines targeted for the show.

Meanwhile, Shane McMahon is set to return on his show to address the actions of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Plus, a first-time matchup has been announced between AJ Styles and Sunil Singh on Smackdown after the confrontation that happened last week.

This week’s episode is set to take place at the BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards on Wednesday (October 25) and the repeat will be aired on Sony Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, the same day.

After recovering from that devastating leap off the cell structure, the commissioner of Smackdown will finally make a comeback to the show. This was much needed as the heel bonding between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has been unbearable of late. Plus, it will also be interesting to hear from him about the invasion on Raw.

The rumors suggest that Shane McMahon will be a part of the Survivor Series PPV, as well. He will be part of a tag team match to face the team of Owens and Zayn at the dual brand PPV. Or else, it will be a build up for a traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination match made for this particular event as well.

Jinder Mahal will have to prepare for the beast incarnate after the positive feedback from him. AJ Styles is gearing up to be his next challenger for the WWE Championship. As a first step, he will get a match against Sunil Singh on the show. This will help to build up the feud between Jinder and AJ, for now.

The New Day is out of the tag team title picture for now. So, they are set to start a feud against the unusual team of Rusev and Aiden English. These two have formed an ally on the show and are likely to continue the same against the former tag champs to start the fresh rivalry.

As we have seen for the past couple of weeks, the rift between Natalya and Charlotte is far from over. The Queen is still on the hunt for the Women’s Championship. As Nattie never defeated her nemesis fair and square at Hell in a Cell, a rematch is bound to happen. Plus, she will give a reply to the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss for the Survivor Series matchup.

After the big win over Baron Corbin, Sin Cara should be inserted into the United States Championship picture as the contender. Plus, The Usos and Gable-Benjamin are set to heat up their fresh rivalry over the tag team titles.