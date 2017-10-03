WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 3, 2017

Bengaluru, October 3: This will mark the final episode of Smackdown Live before one of the much anticipated nights of the year as the blue brand host their exclusive PPV named Hell in a Cell. This will be the very first time that the Smackdown host the event. Hence, we can expect the storyline angles to heat up in a major way.

The episode will be hosted by the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Live telecast of the show will be available in India on the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (October 4) from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will be aired on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM the same day.

The main event of Hell in a Cell will be Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the steel structure and the rivalry between the pair reached extremes after the prizefighter lay his hands on the senior McMahon during the Sin City episode of Smackdown.

Since then, Shane-o-Mac has tried to get the better of Owens to seek redemption. But, being the cunning heel that he is, Owens always found a way to escape. This may be the final time they meet before the match and we can certainly expect a physical brawl to break inside the ring.

In comparison to the main event match, the hype is quite less around the WWE Championship match. We have seen less action featuring the champion and the challenger. Last week, Nakamura was able to deliver the Kinshasa on Jinder Mahal to gain some momentum. Going into the PPV match, the Modern Day Maharaja will certainly try to give him an assault to turn the situation in his favor.

Also, it will mark the first time ever that the tag team championships will be defended inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The New Day and The Usos will have one final segment before this historical match on Sunday. This is going to end their long-term rivalry in the WWE, for now.

Charlotte and Natalya will continue to blast each other heading into their match for the Women’s Championship and so will AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. Also, after the fallout between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder in recent times, they will probably end up getting booked in a singles contest.