WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: October 31, 2017

Bengaluru, October 31: We can all expect a pretty packed edition of Smackdown on the occasion of Halloween tonight as this will be the 950th episode of the second longest running weekly episodic television show in history.

So, the show is said to be living up to the hype. Already, three big matches have been announced for the night from last week that will have impact on Survivor Series.

Plus, the brand Vs brand rivalry will be taken forward for the upcoming PPV, as well. Tonight’s show is scheduled to be hosted by the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The live telecast will be available in India on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards with the repeat on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM on Wednesday (November 1).

After last week’s invasion of Smackdown in the Raw locker room, the blue brand should be alert on an potential response from the flagship show. Daniel Bryan warned the commissioner while the last edition concluded.

Interestingly, this invasion angle seem to have created a rift between Bryan and McMahon which would be carried forward. We will also get some update on the condition of Bryan after last night’s assault by Kane on Raw.

One of the main events for the night will feature Kevin Owens against Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the Survivor Series team. As Sami Zayn failed to secure his spot last week, Owens will also end up losing the contest. This will allow the best friend duo to continue their agenda against the authoritarian personalities of Smackdown.

In another match that will determine a spot in the blue team for the upcoming PPV, Bobby Roode will lock horns with Dolph Ziggler. Unlike their previous two encounters, this should be an entertaining one since it will be contested under two-out-of-three falls rules. Being a veteran player, Dolph is the favorite to secure his spot at the PPV by winning the match.

Also on the night, AJ Styles will get another match against one of the protégés of Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh. This is a clear indication that WWE intends to build up an altercation between Jinder and AJ as a rivalry for the WWE Championship, while, the champion for now will stay focused on Brock Lesnar.

In the women’s division, it will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch manages to keep her team united as the captain. Carmella and Lana are bound to throw tantrums at her.

Also, the Bludgeon Brothers might make their debut on this Halloween edition with their scary gimmick in the Fashion Files segment. Plus, Baron Corbin and Sin Cara are likely to get a rematch.