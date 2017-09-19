WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 19, 2017

Bengaluru, September 19: For two consecutive nights, Smackdown Live has been able to present jam-packed editions to start a proper buildup to the Hell in a Cell PPV. Last week, the show ended on a bitter note after Kevin Owens decided to attack none other than The Boss of the company. So, we expect to see the fallout from that shocking incident on tonight's episode.

There will be yet another championship match on this week’s Smackdown Live which is hosted at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the live telecast in India on Wednesday (September 20) from 5.30 AM IST. The repeat telecast will be aired at 5 PM and 10 PM on Sony Ten 1 Network the same day.

Last week, AJ Styles’ US open challenge was limited to only Tye Dillinger. After a resilient challenge, the contender digested yet another loss. However, this matchup did not make Baron Corbin happy at all and he went on to attack the champion right after the match.

With the bad blood growing between these two superstars, a US title match was evident at some point and tonight could be the night where we could witness the same. Although, no title change is expected on the show as this feud will be prolonged for a while.

Kevin Owens’ status as a heel has been increased after what he has done to Vince McMahon. We have not heard any update on the incident since then, but we expect to receive the same on Smackdown by the general manager en route to Hell in a Cell.

Natalya was able to defend her title against Naomi last week. And surprisingly the feud between these two is supposedly over. So, the champ can expect a new challenger, going forward. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch might return to the show after a short hiatus to earn a title shot.

In the tag team title picture, Kofi Kingston suffered a leg injury and the timing was bad for Kofi as he had just won the championship last week. We expect to get some update on the injury. The rivalries between Nakamura-Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton-Rusev will be taken forward for next PPV matches.