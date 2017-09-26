WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 26, 2017

Bengaluru, September 26: After the blockbuster Raw-exclusive PPV this past Sunday, it’s now time for the blue brand to make a strong build up for the upcoming PPV. They have already managed to build the hype around the show with the Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon feud. The same should be done to the other rivalries as well.

Tonight’s Smackdown is supposed to finalize some more matches for the Hell in a Cell PPV and it will be hosted at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The live telecast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards while the repeat will be aired on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, on Wednesday (September 27).

The process of building the WWE Championship rivalry got a major negative review as the fans did not like the way Jinder Mahal made some racist comments on Shinsuke Nakamura. These shots are certainly going to stop as we expect Nakamura to get back on TV to face the champion and make some major statements of his own.

Last week, Kevin Owens didn't dare to step his foot in Smackdown Live after what he had done to Mr. McMahon. This week, we expect a face-to-face confrontation between Shane and Owens which might turn out to be a chaotic brawl. Shane will definitely try to seek redemption on the bonafide heel for laying his hands on a McMahon.

The storyline between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin has been very interesting since Tye Dillinger has also been involved in it. We expect to have a triple threat match official for the Hell in a Cell PPV featuring these three superstars. And for tonight, Tye will get singles contest against Corbin to teach him a lesson for his misdeeds.

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Natalya will kick-off after The Queen became the new number one contender for the Women’s Championship lat week on Smackdown. It will be interesting to see whether another angle picks up featuring one of the other roster members and the returning Becky Lynch.

The recent bad blood between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder is expected to shape up into a match with a few more altercations. The tag team championship rematch at the upcoming PPV is also expected to be official as a Hell in a Cell match as the first time ever championship match.