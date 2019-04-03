WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: April 2, 2019

WWE Smackdown Live kicked off with Kevin Owens show which featured, Randy Orton and AJ Styles as his guests. And like always KO instigated a verbal war between the pair. Orton called Styles a Corporate b**ch and that forced Styles to punch him in the face. But Orton countered a Phenomenal Forearm with an RKO to stand tall.

Aleister Black, Ricochet and The Usos vs. The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura was the opening match on Smackdown. Cesaro and Sheamus started the match with several uppercuts to take control of the fight until the Usos were tagged in. Thetag team champs delivered a double kick followed by a double superkick on Rusev to pick up the win.

After the match, Alexa Bliss made a surprise appearance on Smackdown to announce that the tag team titles will be on the line at Wrestlemania. She announced that The Usos will defend their belts against Aleister Black-Ricochet, The Bar, Rusev-Shinsuke Nakamura in a fatal-4-way tag team match.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were out next to talk about the women's tag team fatal-4-way match set for Wrestlemania. They stressed on the fact that they could pin any of Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax or Tamina to earn them the titles. And added the champions wouldn't even need to be involved. The promo ended as they mentioned the odds will be in the contenders' favor.

The Miz delivered a fired up promo on his Wrestlemania opponent, Shane McMahon. The authority figure came out to announce a Falls Count Anywhere match for Miz against the SAnitY members. The match moved into the parking lot area where The Miz smashed SAnitY leader Eric Young's head into an electrical equipment box to pick up the win. Shane-o-Mac fled the scene after the match.

Becky Lynch came out next on Smackdown Live as Corey Graves informed us that the police released Ronda Rousey, Becky and Charlotte Flair. Lynch stood on the announce table to claim she will win the Wrestlemania 35 main event and will appear on next week's show as the champion.

Next up, an 18 person mixed tag team match took place on Smackdown that ended in utter chaos. All the men and women involved in the weekend's Battle Royal match entered the ring and started a brawl to force the referee to disqualify the match. Asuka stood tall in the ring by sending Jeff Hardy over the top rope to finish the segment.

Samoa Joe vs. Ali was the final match lineup on Smackdown Live. Ali was in early control of the match after a suicidal dive on Joe. He hit a second rope DDT followed by a Bronco Buster on Joe to set up the splash off the top rope. But Joe moved out the way and locked in the Coquina Clutch to win the match via submission.

WWE Championship Contract Signing between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston happened in the main event segment of Smackdown Live. Bryan mocked Kofi and stated that he does not deserve a title opportunity. Kofi fired back and said he will not waste an opportunity that he has received after 11 years. And finally promised that he will take the title away from Bryan at Wrestlemania. A staredown between the pair ended this week's episode.