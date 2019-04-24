WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: April 23, 2018

We witnessed a major fallout on that situation as well as in the women’s title picture as two Wrestlemania 35 main-eventers came face-to-face. Plus, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston returned to solo action on the show which ended in a devastating manner.

Check out the results from the show hosted by the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska:

Shane McMahon opened Smackdown Live reflecting on how Roman Reigns attacked Vince McMahon, CEO of a billion dollar company. And demanded Roman Reigns to show up and the Big Dog appeared to ensue a fight. Elias appeared from behind as the two heels ganged up on Reigns. Elias hit the Drift Away to put down Reigns before he left the ring.

Finn Balor vs. Andrade was the first match on Smackdown Live. Andrade went for the Hammerlock DDT but Finn came out of it. Zelina Vega climbed to the top rope and jumped to hurt Balor. But he moved out of the way and Andrade caught her. Finn used the distraction, sent Andrade into the ropes and executed the Coup De Grace successfully to pick up the win.

Women's tag team champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce cut a promo by mocking Kairi Sane and Asuka. The trio soon came out as Sane competed in her first match on Smackdown against Royce. Sane took control of the match by hitting Royce with a Dragon Screw. She was quick to connect with a spear and followed it with the InSane Elbow off the top rope to get the win. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rode appeared to have a face-off with Paige, Kairi, and Asuka to end the segment.

Chad Gable vs. Jinder Mahal was supposed to be the next match lineup on Smackdown. But the contest never happened as Lars Sullivan threw Chad into the ring post. Lars went after Jinder Mahal who escaped the scene by pushing the Sing Brothers into Lars. R-Truth came out to go after Lars but the monster planted him to the canvas. Another powerbomb followed as Lars laid waste to Truth.

WWE Raw and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had a face-off segment. Flair stressed on the fact that Becky pinned Ronda at Wrestlemania and not her. This should automatically give her a future title shot. Bayley interrupted her and said that after Superstar Shakeup, things should be fresh on Smackdown as we have seen Becky vs. Charlotte, a number of times in the past. So she challenged Flair to a match.

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one capacity got underway with the winner getting a future title shot. Flair took control of the match by preventing Bayley from performing a top-rope move. She locked in the Figure Eight but Bayley escaped the hold only to get caught up in a spear from Charlotte to digest the loss. After the match, Becky Lynch announced that she will defend Smackdown women's title against Charlotte at Money in the Bank.

Another match became official for Money in the Bank on Smackdown when Roman Reigns accepted Elias' challenge for a match during a backstage segment. Elias and Shane McMahon wisely chose to leave the arena to stay out of Reigns' way after attacking him in the opening segment.

The main event of Smackdown featured WWE Champion Kofi Kingston against Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles contest. The match was disqualified as Rusev interfered after Kofi hit an SOS on Nakamura. A brawl broke out as Kofi and Kevin Owens put down Rusev and Nakamura. Afterward, Owens shockingly turned on Kofi and continued to beat him up. Kofi was thrown outside the ring while Xavier Woods suffered a pop-up powerbomb on the ring apron to end the show.