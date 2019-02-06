WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: February 5, 2019

Randy Orton met the high-flying Cruiserweight, Mustafa Ali. While, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was in action in the main event match against the younger Hardy.

Plus, we also got the final Smackdown team for women’s tag team title match in the show that took place at the Angel of Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Here are the results from this week's show:

Smackdown Live was kicked off by Charlotte Flair who was determined to go to Wrestlemania. She wanted to replace an injured and suspended Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania against Ronda Rousey. Becky soon showed up through the crowd to confront Flair. Triple H stopped Becky and adviced her to go home. He tried to provoke her more just to receive a slap from an irate Becky, who soon walked away from the arena.

The opening contest on Smackdown Live was Gallows and Anderson vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. Nakamura started the match with his signature kick but soon had miscommunication with his partner Rusev. However, he was still able to deliver a Kinshasa on Gallows. Anderson hit the Rocket Kick on him, but ran into a Machka Kick from Rusev to digest the pinfall loss.

Next up, Paige appeared on the titantron to show the WWE Universe some clips of her movie Fighting with My Family. Meanwhile, The Usos cut a promo at backstage on their Elimination Chamber opponents Shane McMahon and The Miz over the Tag Team Championships.

Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali was next on Smackdown. The Viper literally toyed with Ali after slamming him on the announce table. He delivered a suplex off the top rope, but Ali somehow stayed alive in the match. The Cruiserweight came up with some high flying action and went for a move from the top rope. But, Orton converted that into a stunning RKO for the win. Samoa Joe attacked both Orton and Ali after the match.

Daniel Bryan was out next on Smackdown Live to promote his new WWE Championship belt. He received some positive feedback from his hometown crowd.

Meanwhile, in the backstage, Jeff Hardy looked tired of listening to the trash from the champion. Thereafter, he had a confrontation with AJ Styles. Hardy stressed on the fact that Styles failed to defeat Bryan at Royal Rumble.

Carmella and Naomi announced that they want to compete at the women's Elimination Chamber match for the inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship. They named their team, Fabulous Glow and competed in a triple threat match against the IIconics and Mandy Rose-Sonya Deville. Naomi was in control after the rear view on Peyton Royce. But she received a Bed of Roses from Mandy Rose to suffer the pinfall loss.

Daniel Bryan took on Jeff Hardy in the main event of Smackdown. Hardy was able to hit a Swanton Bomb despite digesting some YES kicks. But Rowan pulled out Hardy to disqualify the match. Styles, Orton, Ali and Joe hit the ring to create utter chaos. Styles stood tall in the end after a Phenomenal Forearm on Hardy. Bryan escaped the ring and went backstage to claim that he will remain champion, forever. The show came to an end with this backstage segment.