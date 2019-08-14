WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: August 13, 2019

Check out the results from last night's show that took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Kevin Owens was out first to open Smackdown Live to which the Toronto crowd gave an overwhelming reception. With a mic in hand, he went on to express his feelings on defeating Shane McMahon at Summerslam this past Sunday. Shane soon appeared on the ramp to inform him that Owens put his hands on special ring enforcer, Elias on Sunday. So he has to pay a fine of $100,000 that made Owens irate.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon was the opening contest of Smackdown which was dominated by The Queen in the initial parts. Flair targeted Moon's legs to take control of the match. She had the Boston Crab in to hurt Moon who tried to come back with some knee strikes. But Flair soon leveled her with a big boot. She applied the Figure Four and bridged into the Figure Eight Leglock to pick up the win.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were out next on Smackdown Live to address the Roman Reigns situation. Rumours are claiming that they are the ones to attack the Big Dog. But Bryan claimed they have nothing to do with those ambushes. The Toronto fans did not believe in him and broke out in different chants to make Bryan irate. Samoa Joe appeared at the backstage to have a chat with Shane McMahon who announced Joe vs. Owens for later the night.

Roman Reigns squared off against Buddy Murphy on Smackdown, as per the WWE.com announcement. Murphy had the initial upper-hand in the match decking Reigns into the steel steps. Reigns came back hitting a sit-out powerbomb to which Murphy countered with a Brainbuster making the crowd nuts.

Soon, Reigns caught Murphy with a Superman Punch and followed up with a massive spear to pick up the win.

Shane McMahon appointed a special in-ring enforcer in the form of WWE 24/7 Champion Elias who came out wearing a referee jersey for the matchup between Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Owens had Joe down with a Pop-up Powerbomb but Elias did not let the referee make the count. Joe rolled up Owens from the back and Elias made the fastest count in history letting him win the match.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan entered the men's locker room to confront Buddy Murphy and forced him to confess that he was falsely accusing the duo of attacking Roman Reigns. After a bit of hesitation, Murphy did accept the same only to receive a beatdown from Rowan at the backstage area.

Kofi Kingston joined Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods to take on Randy Orton, Dash Wilder, and Scott Dawson to compete in a six-man tag team match. The contest in favor of the heels as Dash and Dawson put down Woods with their pendant Shatter Machine move. After the match was over, Randy Orton hit consecutive RKOs on the three members of New Day to seek redemption from Summerslam.

As the match ended, the camera took us to backstage which showed Daniel Bryan and Rowan demanding apologies from Roman Reigns for false allegations. Reigns did not do so as Bryan claimed to reveal be the real attacker of Reigns, next week. Bryan and Reigns had a staredown to end this week's Smackdown.